The Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition and Florida Department of Health in Monroe County are working together to make families aware of the recent increase in RSV infections, according to Jennifer Lefelar, local DOH public information officer.
Respiratory syncytial virus is a very contagious virus that is the leading cause of hospitalization in babies younger than 1 year old. Hospitals across the country have reported a surge in RSV cases over the last three to four weeks.
RSV commonly causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can also lead to more serious respiratory illness in babies, including lung infections such as bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs).
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, virtually all children get an RSV infection by the time they are 2 years old.
RSV may not be severe when it first starts, however, it can become more serious within a few days.
Symptoms of RSV may include runny nose, irritability, decrease in activity and appetite, coughing progressing into wheezing and long pauses while breathing.
RSV infections can go from mild symptoms to hospitalization in less than a week, so it’s important to watch infants for worsening symptoms, Lefelar said.
If your child is sick and you notice short, shallow or fast breathing that isn’t normal for them, make an appointment with their doctor right away. A pediatrician will be able to evaluate for this potentially dangerous virus and help explain how to best manage the symptoms.
Although this outbreak is affecting children primarily, RSV can also be dangerous to older adults. Seek help from a local provider if you exhibit RSV symptoms.
For information, contact your local pediatrician, healthcare provider or the Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition office at 305-293-8424.