Runners are hitting the pavement to create a kinder world in recognition of World Autism Acceptance Month. Each step taken in the distance of 3.1 or 6.2 miles is to raise awareness about autism spectrum disorder.
The Run in the Sun for the Autism Society of Florida 5K or 10K can be done virtually or with a group meeting at Sombrero Beach at the end of the roundabout at 7 a.m. Saturday, April 10.
“As the pandemic eases up, we’re becoming more group oriented. But the run can be done virtually, as long as you track your miles,” said Lara Rutskin Martin, who initiated Hapynkeys Running Club and is organizing the race.
“My main thing is to keep people happy, healthy and motivated during these awful times that we may be getting out of soon. We have the Seven-Mile Bridge Run and the Keys100, the ultrarace that’s coming up, so this run will get us ready for those.”
Hapynkeys has raised $8,000 toward supporting the Marathon community, according to Rutskin Martin, and now has directed its focus on autism.
“Now we have to get on it and raise money for autism,” she said.
Kara Durham, Rutskin Martin’s best friend, is a board member with the Autism Society of Florida. She suggested the April 10 run across the state to support those living with the development disorder most commonly characterized by difficulties in communication and social interaction.
“It’s virtual or in person throughout the state. It’s really just to run. We are going to collect photos of runners wearing red,” Durham said.
As a member of the Autism Society of Florida, she provides training to police, fire and EMS departments to help first responders recognize and understand autistic behaviors.
“A child with autism may be reaching in their pockets and not listening to directions. It’s not threatening. They are autistic. We advocate awareness in Tallahassee. We sponsor families for swim lessons, give hurricane kits to families,” she said. “I’m an autism advocate here in the Keys. I’m an education advocate. I’ve helped a few families with [Individualized Education Programs] and along their individual educational route. I do this independently because I am a parent of an autistic child.”
The nonprofit Autism Society of the Keys supports families living with autism and advocates for acceptance. Founder and executive director Jill Campbell recently visited fire stations in Islamorada and Big Pine Key to deliver sensory boxes and bring autism awareness to the crew.
The sensory boxes have different types of toys that are specifically designed to help children with autism.
The Autism Society of the Keys offers monthly support meetings both in person or by Zoom, and provides financial assistance for families to help support therapy, swim lessons, car seats, iPads and devices, and other items a family may need.
Autism experts widely believe that early intervention is key for children and that treatment can dramatically improve and help children and their families live happy, productive lives.
Jennifer Borr, an applied behavior analysis therapist, said there’s been a recent push from the autism community for greater acceptance and that adults with autism are leading more independent lives.
“It’s changed from years ago when therapy aimed to take away distracting behaviors like hand slapping,” she said. “I’ve got astounding children with brains who are able to see things and do things that are extraordinary. We just need to give them the tools to adapt to the environment that they live in but also highlight their unique capabilities. Therapy needs to support that. I think about my kids who are aging out of my program and I’ve had to shift things to be able to continue to support them.”