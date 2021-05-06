A redesign of South Roosevelt Boulevard to add bicycle lanes to both sides was declared dead on arrival at Tuesday night’s Key West City Commission meeting.
Also on Tuesday, Commissioners voted unanimously to work with the Frederick Douglass Black Educators Memorial Project to find a space for a museum and community centering honoring Black teachers. And a report on a federal effort to protect the Florida Keys from storm flooding and sea level rise provoked shock from some commissioners at the price tag.
South Roosevelt Boulevard is set for reconstruction stretching from Bertha Street to approximately the end of Smathers Beach later this year. The project has already been designed and will be funded and managed by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).
Commissioner Mary Lou Hoover put a resolution on the Tuesday meeting agenda asking that the city reverse a 2017 vote requesting FDOT keep the current four-lane design. Instead, Hoover wanted FDOT to redesign the project into a three-lane boulevard with bicycle paths on either side. While the idea of adding bike paths to S. Roosevelt was supported by all commissioners, changing the design at this late stage of the four-year project is probably not a possibility, said Steve McAlearney, city Engineering Director.
“They [FDOT] said they’re not going to do any more funding for the design. So, the design [changes] would be on us,” he said. “We thought it was just maybe a difference of paint [roadway striping]. I hate to report tonight that it’s a little more than paint.”
In past two years, FODT was trying to get a right of way from the Key West by the Sea apartment complex to widen South Roosevelt in front of that building, which is where the boulevard narrows to one lane on the north side of the roadway. Unable to come to an agreement, McAlearney said the only other option to find enough room for bike paths would be to remove approximately 30 parking spaces on the south side of the boulevard and possibly cut into the wide sidewalk on the oceanside.
But, according to City Engineer Kelly Crowe, those parking spaces produce approximately $150,000 in revenue to the city each year. As a result, the less expensive option would be to ask Key West by the Sea for 5 feet of its current road frontage, something McAlearney said unit owners might consider but which would take anywhere from 90 days to two years to formalize.
“There would be changes. There’s no doubt about that,” said Hoover about adding bike lanes to the new road design, which is aimed at reducing flooding along the oceanside boulevard. “So, we have to decide if we as a commission are willing to forgo a few months in order to get where we want to be.”
“We may be too late in this process. We have to accept that,” said Commissioner Sam Kaufman.
The resolution passed unanimously but was acknowledged as an endorsement of bike paths and not an attempt to stop the FDOT project. The road restoration project is slated to be completed in September.
In other action, commissioners voted unanimously to work more closely with the Frederick Douglass Black Educators Memorial Project to find space for the proposed museum and community center. John Wilson Smith, Project President, said the idea is not only honor Black educators, who taught generations of students in Key West’s segregated schools from 1871 to 1965, but to instill a sense of pride in the city’s Black and Bahamian populations.
“Those people were part of the original footprint on our island,” he said, adding, “We just want to see it happen. It’s been five long years of waiting.”
While the resolution directs the city manager to work with Project principals, it also requests them to develop a proposal for how the museum and community center would be funded and operated, something some city commissioners have said was missing from the previous years of discussion. And Commissioner Kaufman pointed out that city officials have publicly supported the project in the past but nothing has happened.
“Why now,” Kaufman said about Tuesday’s resolution. “We gave direction just like this to our city manager in 2015 and again in 2020. Are we serious about doing this?”
Commissioner Clayton Lopez, who sponsored Tuesday’s agenda item, said the difference is that the direction was never put in a formal resolution, only a verbal direction given to past city managers.
“This time it is intended to end stringing it out,” he said.
Interim City Manager Patti McLauchlin said she was willing to meet with the Black Educators Memorial Project group every other week, if not more, and bring regular updates to city commissioners on the proposed museum.
In another presentation, Rachel Haug, senior planner for the U.S. Army Core of Engineers, updated commissioners on a three-year federal study of storm-risk management in the Florida Keys. The study, which is scheduled to end this Fall, with the final report going to the U.S. Congress for possible funding, states that just less than 4,700 residential structures, 1,052 commercial buildings and 53 critical infrastructures in the Florida Keys need to install floodproofing measures, including raising most of the homes. In Key West, 2,028 homes need to be elevated, 382 commercial buildings need to be floodproofed — which includes installing metal floodgates in doorways — and 12 buildings are designated as “critical infrastructure.”
The estimated price tag for the recommended flood measures in the Keys is $2.749 billion dollars. Key West’s share of that would be approximately $1.154 billion, of which the federal government would pay 65%, leaving city officials to find approximately $404 million to pay for the local recommended flood measures in a project expected to take more than 10 years to complete. That number clearly scared some city commissioners.
“I’m kind of blown away by the numbers,” Kaufman said. “I certainly hope we’re not talking about tax increases here to fund this… $400 million is more than twice our entire annual budget for the city.”
“It’s a big number,” agreed Mayor Teri Johnston. “But it’s coming.”
On another matter, commissioners mistakenly passed a previously-postponed resolution to accept a state grant of almost $522,000 to continue repairs and improvements to the Mallory Square T-Pier, which is used for cruise ship dockings. Commissioners wanted to postpone the motion again in order to see whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs a transportation bill that would strip Key West of the authority to manage cruise ship visits to its port.
But while setting the agenda at the start of Tuesday’s meeting, the T-Pier grant resolution was mistakenly switched with the next item on the agenda.
“Somebody said [agenda item] 28. Somebody else said 29. I thought it has been pulled off and postponed. That was a mix-up,” Mayor Johnston said, adding that she will add a resolution to the next commission meeting rescinding the grant approval.
The state grant would pay for the next phase of improvements to the T-Pier that would allow larger ships to dock in front of the city-owned Mallory Square.