In a surprising legal maneuver, the Key West Committee for Safer, Cleaner Ships has been kicked off a lawsuit filed by Pier B Development Corp., which is attempting to stop implementation of the three cruise ship referenda recently approved by city voters.
Also, officials on the Safer, Cleaner committee say the city’s attorneys have so far refused to include them in preparing for the case. Furious at being shut out, the committee’s executive board sent out an email to its members Monday morning urging them to put “massive pressure” on city officials to negotiate a joint defense agreement with the committee.
“We have been trying to schedule a meeting with the City Manager and the City Attorney since the day after the election. We are offering to assist the city in its defense of the charter amendments, at no charge to the city, as part of a joint defense,” wrote the Safer, Cleaner Executive Committee. “But they will not even return our calls.”
Attorneys for Pier B filed a motion after the courts closed on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, withdrawing its legal complaint against Safer, Cleaner Ships. The move shifts their legal effort from stopping the vote on the three referenda to halting implementation. Since Key West is now responsible for including the referenda in its city charter, it has become the lead defendant in the case. The referenda include putting limits on the number and size of cruise ships allowed to dock in Key West, limiting the number of ship passengers allowed to disembark each day to 1,500, and giving preference to cruise lines with the best health and safety records. The three referenda passed overwhelming on Nov. 3.
Key West City Attorney Shawn Smith did not respond to a request for comment by press time. However, Mayor Teri Johnston said she was aware that Safer, Cleaner Committee Treasurer Arlo Haskell had made repeated calls to Smith. She said she expects Smith to give an update on the case at the city commission meeting Wednesday, Dec. 2.
“If we are receiving offers from Cleaner, Safer Ships to assist with that [lawsuit], I would be hard-pressed to understand why we would not accept that assistance.” Johnston told The Key West Citizen on Monday.
The Safer, Cleaner Ships email on Monday went on at some length about how it believes city attorneys are not adequately preparing to defend the referenda, claiming the city appears poised “to roll over yet again” to Pier B demands.
“For months, Pier B’s agents have been talking about a settlement that would exempt Pier B from the terms of the amendments. Such a scheme would grant Pier B a cruise ship monopoly in Key West. It would barely dent local cruise ship traffic, while enriching Pier B’s corporate owners and starving the city of revenue,” according to the Safer, Cleaner Ships email.
However, Johnston disagreed, pointing out that all three of the referenda are now included in the city charter.
“The issue is does it apply to Pier B? The referenda didn’t say two out of three piers in Key West. It said the City of Key West,” she said, adding she did not know if the city’s legal department was contemplating negotiating a settlement of the case with Pier B. “The city commission clearly gave [Smith] direction that we were going to defend this lawsuit vigorously.”
Arguably the best prepared to answer claims made in the civil lawsuit because of the research it did crafting the three referenda, the Safer, Cleaner Ships’ email accuses the city’s Legal Department of doing “virtually nothing” to respond to the lawsuit.
“There has been no discovery filing, and no expert witnesses have been named. Not a shred of legal research is evident in the city’s filings to date,” read the email. “Before being kicked off the case, we had fully answered this lawsuit, asserted our defenses, and introduced expert witnesses to testify. A trial may be scheduled at any time, and we are ready for that trial. We will soon file our motion for intervention so that we may continue to defend the citizens.”
Pier B Development Corp. operates the privately owned Pier B, one of the three piers capable of docking large cruise ships in Key West. That company is controlled by Ocean Properties, Ltd., one of the largest hotel and development companies in the United States. Ocean Properties also owns Margaritaville Key West Resort and Marina.
Pier B had already filed two lawsuits attempting to remove the referenda from the November ballot, one in federal court and a second suit in state court. A federal judge, Lawrence King, in August ruled that the November vote would cause no immediate financial harm since the cruise industry was currently shut down. In the state suit, Judge Bonnie Helms allowed the referenda to remain on the ballot but granted an expedited hearing to be held shortly after the election to determine whether the changes to the Key West City charter proposed by the referenda are legal.