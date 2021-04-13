Homes and businesses throughout the Lower Keys were without power on Monday morning after a sailboat became tangled in powerlines off the Seven Mile Bridge, according to Keys Energy Services.
The power outages were reported throughout Keys Energy Services service area, which runs from Key West to the Seven Mile Bridge, Keys Energy spokesman Julio Torrado said. Power slowly returned to the Lower Keys on Monday. However, sailboat was unable to be removed on Monday and was secured to the Seven Mile Bridge.
Wind speeds picked up significantly Sunday night and on Monday morning when storms moved across the Florida Keys. Wind gusts of nearly 40 mph were reported near the Seven Mile Bridge on Sunday night and Monday morning. The light at Carysfort Reef reported the highest wind gust at 63 mph, according to the National Weather Service.