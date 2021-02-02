Loretta Geotis describes coming to work for the Salvation Army as “absolutely a God thing,” calling him Salvation Army’s manager.
She was working after Hurricane Irma and came into contact with a couple of Salvation Army officers who were setting up a disaster recovery office in the Middle Keys. They offered her a position that grew to become state-wide. After successfully handling funding during Hurricane Irma in Monroe County and several other counties, Geotis assisted with funding requirements in the Panhandle for Hurricane Michael.
“I received people’s applications and managed the funding for long-term recovery.” She could give qualified families up to $15,000. “We gave out more than $2 million in the Keys for Irma and assisted in distributing over $7 million across the state for Irma as well. The Salvation Army provided assistance for more than 400 families in the Keys alone for Hurricane Irma.”
This week, she is finishing up those assignments and awaits her next role.
Over the years, Geotis learned how important it is to work with other community organizations. She created spreadsheets to solve funding puzzles. Some non-profits could fund items Salvation Army did not authorize, and vice versa. For example, Salvation Army was able to help with demolition costs, roof replacement or appliances and furniture replacement that other organizations could not fund, while other organizations offered funding for items and repairs that did not fall into the Salvation Army criteria. “Many non-profit organizations worked together to get all the repairs totally funded,” she said. “It is rewarding work.”
More recently, Geotis managed the volunteers willing to ring the bell for the Red Kettle donation pot outside of local grocery stores in Marathon. In the United States, the Salvation Army assists more than 4.5 million people during Thanksgiving and Christmas, according to the organization’s web site, https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/.
Salvation Army Capt. Joseph McFee in 1891 sought to provide a free Christmas dinner to poor individuals in San Francisco who were going hungry. He only had one major hurdle — funding the project.
“As he pondered the issue, his thoughts drifted back to his sailor days in Liverpool, England. He remembered how at Stage Landing, where the boats came in, there was a large, iron kettle called ‘Simpson’s Pot’ into which passers-by tossed a coin or two to help the poor. The next day Capt. McFee placed a similar pot at the Oakland Ferry Landing and a sign that read, ‘Keep the Pot Boiling.’ He soon had the money to see that needy people were properly fed at Christmas.”
In Marathon, Geotis found volunteers such as Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office personnel, Rotary members and individuals to work two-hour slots Thursday through Saturday for 13 days total, and ring the bell for Red Kettle contributions. From troubadour and City Councilman John Bartus bringing his guitar and regaling shoppers beside the red kettle to other volunteers who dressed in the holiday spirit, the effort raised more than $15,000 from donations of pennies to a gold coin, which was worth $1,600, said Geotis. She was thrilled, saying lots of $1 and $2 donations really added up. The money raised stays in the area.
Geotis came to the Keys in 2003 from Orlando, following her husband-to-be, C.J., who wanted to live and fish in the Florida Keys. Thanks to Loretta’s son who lives in Michigan, where he operates five restaurants, and C.J.’s daughter who lives in Boston, the couple enjoys time with their own kids as well as their grandkids. Editor’s note: C.J. Geotis is The Citizen’s fishing columnist.
Loretta said she wishes she would have found the Salvation Army a long time ago as an employer because “there are so many people in need, and many who can use some help navigating the system.”
Despite Geotis’ accomplishments, she always says her greatest achievement is her son, whom she called a wonderful human being, businessman, son, husband, dad and grandfather. She acknowledges her greatest work achievement was organizing a reunion for the Women of World War II, when she worked for an advertising and public relations firm in Orlando. “It was an amazing group of veterans and a wonderful experience.”
With her Salvation Army Disaster Recovery duties wrapping up, she will stay on with the Salvation Army in another capacity. And, if she has God on her side, no doubt, she’ll remain doing work which is rewarding in more ways than one.