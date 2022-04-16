The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will start discussing the release of a series of management plan changes on Tuesday, as a draft of those changes is scheduled to be released later this summer.
The proposed changes to the Sanctuary’s management plan, called the Restoration Blueprint, would be the first since the Sanctuary was designated in 1990, come at a critical time, as the Florida Keys reef is undergoing extensive coral loss because of Stony Coral Tissue Lost Disease and is facing water quality and over-se issues. The state of Florida is reporting a record 1 million registered boats this year, which means the Florida Keys reef is facing more threats and stresses than it ever has.
The Sanctuary Advisory Council will meet virtually at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 19. People can register to participate or watch the meeting online at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8838632448280090895. The agenda for the meeting can be found at the Sanctuary’s website at https://floridakeys.noaa.gov/.
Sanctuary managers have been working on changes to the management plan since they released the Sanctuary’s Condition Report in 2011. In 2019, the Sanctuary released a series of proposed management plan changes as part of the Restoration Blueprint and held a series of public meetings and took public comment on the proposals.
When released later this summer, the Restoration Blueprint will be narrowed down to just one proposal upon which people will have 90 days to comment. Sanctuary managers will hold another round of workshops to take input on the plan, Sanctuary Superintendent Sarah Fangman said.
The final proposal will be a “mixture” of the proposals that were debated and discussed when the Restoration Blueprint was first released in 2019, Fangman said.
“We listened to what people had to say, and this proposal reflects that,” Fangman said. “We respect what everyone was saying.”
The Restoration Blueprint is currently being reviewed by lawyers and administrators with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Offices of the National Marine Sanctuaries.
Sanctuary Advisory Council President George Garrett called Fangman “the right person for the job” when it comes to someone working with the community and understanding the science guiding the Restoration Blueprint. There has been vocal opposition to some of the proposals that were first proposed.
Garrett sees the decline in coral cover as the most important issue that needs to be addressed in the Restoration Blueprint, he said.
Coral restoration projects have played a key role in attempting to restore the dying reef, but Sanctuary Advisory Council member Capt. Joe Weatherby would like to see a “report card every six months” on the reef restoration efforts. Weatherby supports the coral restoration projects but admits the efforts are expensive.
“I know we are getting results,” said Weatherby, who organized the scuttling of the artificial reef USNS Gen. Hoyt S. Vandenberg off Key West. “But we are paying a king’s ransom. I want to know we are getting the most for our money.”
Weatherby also questioned why the process to implement a new management plan has taken so long, as the process started in 2011.
Weatherby listed the year-round grouper snapper spawning site Riley’s Hump in the Dry Tortugas, a seasonal spawning protection closure at Western Dry Rocks and artificial reefs in the Keys as the biggest successes within Sanctuary boundaries since it was implemented.
Sanctuary Advisory Council member Chris Bergh, director of conservation for South Florida for The Nature Conservancy, is most interested in boundary changes and changes to existing zones, he said. One of the proposals under consideration includes expanding the boundaries of the Sanctuary to include the deep water reef Pulley Ridge, which is about 28 miles west of the current boundaries.
Also on Tuesday, the Sanctuary Advisory Council will vote on a resolution in support of high-level federal funding to advance the comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) to advance restoration of Everglades National Park, Florida Bay, the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, and the surrounding lands and waters of the greater Everglades ecosystem.
The Sanctuary Advisory Council “expresses appreciation for recent record-high levels of federal funding to advance CERP secured in the fiscal year 2022 budget and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, totaling nearly $1.5 billion to advance Everglades restoration,” the resolution stated. The council “supports continued efforts to advance key CERP projects, consistent with the 2021 Integrated Delivery Schedule, that will deliver clean freshwater to Everglades National Park, Florida Bay and FKNMS (Florida Keys National Marine Marine Sanctuary).”
The resolution requests the Sanctuary superintendent transmit copies of this resolution to Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Army for Civil Works Michael Connor, Assistant Secretary for Fish, Wildlife, and Parks of U.S. Department of the Interior Shannon Estenoz and Col. James Booth, district commander for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District.
The Everglades resolution is being proposed to the Sanctuary Advisory Council by the Florida Keys and South Florida Ecosystem Connectivity Team, which was established last year as a working group of the Sanctuary Advisory Council.