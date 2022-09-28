Fish feeding from dive and snorkel boats is a practice that has been allowed in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary since its inception in 1990, but Sanctuary managers have proposed prohibiting it in a draft of its proposed management plan.
The prohibition on fish feeding by dive operators, which does not extend to land or traditional chumming while fishing, has been proposed because of concerns about human safety and changing the behavior of marine life, according to Sanctuary managers.
As the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary wraps up its public comment period, Tavernier-based charter scuba Capt. Spencer Slate, arguably the most famous dive operator when it comes to fish feeding, spoke against the prohibition.
Slate spoke at both Tavernier and Marathon meetings, while his hand was still bandaged from a recent bite from a an eel while feeding fish off the Upper Keys. The bite caused him to seek medical treatment for his injury. Despite his bite, not his first in the more than 40 years he has been feeding fish, Slate spoke in favor of allowing the practice to continue.
“No customers have been bit,” Slate said at the Tavernier meeting earlier this month. “The only ones bitten have been us.”
Slate admitted that the practice does change marine life behavior, but not any more than fishermen chumming for fishing.
“When we get in the water, the animals comes to us and come to no one else and they leave and forage for themselves,” Slate said. “We are no way a threat to Sanctuary resources.”
Public comments generally supported additional prohibitions on fish feeding in the sanctuary, according to the draft rule, referred to as the Restoration Blueprint. Other comments opposed additional regulation because of the potential loss of eco-tour and educational opportunities and questioned the impacts of fish feeding on the environment, human safety, and fish and shark behavior.
“In preparing this rule, NOAA has carefully considered available literature on the effects of fish feeding, which include potentially harmful impacts on fish behavior, including shark behavior, and believes that the regulation is necessary,” the draft rule stated. “But, as stated above, NOAA would consider issuing permits to pre-existing eco-tour operators in order to minimize the economic impacts of this provision. Agency comments indicated support for regulating fish feeding and, specifically, FWC noted it would consider modifying its existing fish feeding regulation in state waters to be consistent with a sanctuary regulation.”
Marinas, like Robbie’s Marina in Islamorada, would still be allowed to have its tarpon feeding stations, according to the proposed rule.
“NOAA carefully considered public comments regarding extending this prohibition to shore-based operations (i.e., dock-side fish feeding); however, NOAA is not proposing to regulate shore-based activity at this time because additional information is needed about its scope, scale and economic impact to develop appropriate regulations,” the draft rule stated.
The Restoration Blueprint is the first major change in Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Regulations since its inception in 1990.
Sanctuary Research Coordinator Andy Bruckner recently told the Sanctuary Advisory Council the Keys reef is at a “tipping point,” and it could be “the first major U.S. ecosystem to collapse in this century.”
The draft includes new regulations that would allow the Sanctuary to close off areas more quickly and easily if there are disease outbreaks or threats that need to be addressed.
Sanctuary managers are proposing to expand the boundaries by about nearly 1,000 square miles, from roughly 3,800 square miles to roughly 4,800 square miles.
The new boundaries include expanding the Sanctuary waters in the Atlantic Ocean to the current “area to be avoided” that is already closed to large shipping vessels.
The Sanctuary has proposed a new closed area in the southern section of the Tortugas Ecological Reserve.
The new boundaries also bring in the Pulley Ridge deep-water coral reef several hundred miles west of Key West to the Sanctuary and make it a no-anchor zone to protect fragile deepwater corals. Pulley Ridge is already designated an Area of Particular Concern by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council, FKNMS policy analyst Beth Dieveney told the Sanctuary Advisory Council when the draft was released.
The draft also includes a proposed rule that would prohibit cruise ships from discharging deck and wash water within Sanctuary boundaries.
The abandoning of deserted grounded vessels would also be prohibited and would prohibit vessels endangered of becoming derelict, according to the draft.
Two new Sanctuary Preservation Areas are being proposed: a 2.3-square-mile preservation area at Turtle Rocks off the Upper Keys and 1.4-square-mile Turtle Shoal off the Middle Keys. The proposals do allow public access, Bruckner said.
Sanctuary managers are proposing to expand the Sanctuary Preservation Area at Carysfort Light Reef from 2.3 miles to 3.7 miles and at Alligator Reef from .3 square miles to.5 square miles, Bruckner said. Sanctuary managers are also proposing to open some areas to greater access, allowing more activities, such as French Reef off Key Largo and Rock Key off Key West, Bruckner said.
The final public comment session will take place during the Sanctuary Advisory Council’s regularly-scheduled meeting on Oct. 18 in Marathon. Public comment may also be provided online until the 100-day comment period ends on Oct. 26.
The Sanctuary just wrapped up three in-person public comment hearings, and Sanctuary Superintendent Sarah Fangman wanted to thank people for their “thoughtful comments,” she said.
“I was thrilled by the breadth of the comments,” Fangman said.
Information on the Restoration Blueprint and ways to comment can be found online at https://floridakeys.noaa.gov/blueprint/.