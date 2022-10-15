The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary will host its final public meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18, to take public comment on a draft of an overhaul of the agency’s management plan called the Restoration Blueprint, which could guide Sanctuary regulations and policies for the next 10 to 20 years.

Tuesday’s Sanctuary Advisory Council meeting starts at 8:30 a.m. and will be held in Isla Bella Resort on Knights Key in Marathon. People can also watch the meeting via the internet. The agenda and information on watching the meeting virtually can be found at https://nmsfloridakeys.blob.core.windows.net/floridakeys-prod/media/docs/20221018-sac-agenda.pdf.

