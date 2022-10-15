The Gen. Hoyt S. Vandenberg begins to sink on May 27, 2009, off Key West to become an artificial reef in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. Divers can now explore the ship, which has attracted all manner of sea life. Sanctuary Advisory Council members are suggesting the implementation of more artificial reefs to help relieve pressure from the coral reef tract, which is believed to be 90% dead.
Snorkelers ply the waters of Sombrero Reef, off Marathon, in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary will host its final public meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18, to take public comment on a draft of an overhaul of the agency’s management plan called the Restoration Blueprint, which could guide Sanctuary regulations and policies for the next 10 to 20 years.
Following the public’s comments, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, state Department of Environmental Protection and Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic fishery management councils will submit their formal comments about the plan, according to Sanctuary Superintendent Sarah Fangman.
Fangman did not know Friday exactly when all the comments would be distilled and the plan would be implemented, saying, “it’s too early to tell.”
The draft is the first major overhaul of the Sanctuary’s rules and regulations since it was implemented in 1990.
The Restoration Blueprint was developed as the Florida Keys’ coral reef tract and its seagrass beds are battling several threats, including coral disease and water quality issues. Sanctuary managers are grappling with Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease, which has wiped out large concentrations of coral, and the reef by some estimates could be as much 90% dead.
At the same time, millions of people visit and dive, fish and snorkel in Sanctuary waters each year.
Sanctuary Research Coordinator Andy Bruckner recently told the Sanctuary Advisory Council the Keys reef is at a “tipping point,” and it could be “the first major U.S. ecosystem to collapse in this century.”
The draft includes new regulations that would allow the Sanctuary to close off areas more quickly and easily if there are disease outbreaks or threats that need to be addressed.
Sanctuary managers are proposing to expand the boundaries by about nearly 1,000 square miles, from roughly 3,800 square miles to roughly 4,800 square miles.
The new boundaries include expanding the Sanctuary waters in the Atlantic Ocean to the current “area to be avoided” that is already closed to large shipping vessels.
The Sanctuary also has proposed a new closed area in the southern section of the Tortugas Ecological Reserve.
The new boundaries bring in the Pulley Ridge deep-water coral reef several hundred miles west of Key West to the Sanctuary and make it a no-anchor zone to protect fragile deepwater corals. Pulley Ridge is already designated an Area of Particular Concern by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council, FKNMS policy analyst Beth Dieveney told the Sanctuary Advisory Council when the draft was released.
The draft also includes a proposed rule that would prohibit cruise ships from discharging deck and wash water within Sanctuary boundaries.
Fish feeding from dive and snorkel boats would also be prohibited, because of concerns about human safety and changing the behavior of marine life. Fish feeding would still be allowed from land, which would include Keys marinas that have tarpon feeding stations.
The abandoning of deserted grounded vessels would also be prohibited, and the draft would prohibit vessels endangered of becoming derelict.
Two new Sanctuary Preservation Areas are being proposed: a 2.3-square-mile preservation area at Turtle Rocks off the Upper Keys and 1.4-square-mile Turtle Shoal off the Middle Keys. The proposals do allow public access, Bruckner said.
Sanctuary managers are proposing to expand the Sanctuary Preservation Area at Carysfort Light Reef from 2.3 miles to 3.7 miles and at Alligator Reef from .3 square miles to .5 square miles, Bruckner said. Sanctuary managers are also proposing to open some areas to greater access and allowing more activities, such as French Reef off Key Largo and Rock Key off Key West, Bruckner said.
The Sanctuary released the draft of the Restoration Blueprint in July and the public debate and discussion has been fairly tame, compared to when Sanctuary managers released an earlier incarnation of the plan in 2019. The previous plan laid out a series of alternatives, some of which had been controversial and met with opposition. However, the latest version seems to have caused far less consternation.
“The comments have been very balanced,” Fangman said.
There has been a call by several Sanctuary Advisory Council members for a greater commitment to deploying more artificial reefs off the Florida Keys.
At a meeting earlier this year, Sanctuary Advisory Council members Andy Newman and Capt. Joe Weatherby requested more consideration to place artificial reefs in the Sanctuary, given the state of the coral reef. Newman praised coral restoration projects currently being done in the Sanctuary and the Sanctuary’s Mission Iconic Reefs, which was set up to plan and fund reef restoration at seven sites in the Sanctuary, but more commitment and consideration needs to be put toward artificial reefs, said Newman, who called sport fishing an important part of the Keys economy.
Weatherby touted the success of the U.S.N.S. Gen. Hoyt S. Vandenberg, which was scuttled off Key West in 2009, and the U.S.S. Spiegel Grove, deployed off Key Largo in 2002. Weatherby called the wrecks a “measurable part of the economy.”
Fangman agreed there is a place for artificial reefs in the Sanctuary, but the priority has to be rebuilding the natural coral reefs, she said.