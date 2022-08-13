Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary managers will host the first of two virtual meetings this month to answer questions and take public comment on a recently released draft of a new management plan and rules and regulations changes, which includes expanded Sanctuary boundaries, new and expanded Sanctuary Preservation Areas, tighter regulations for derelict vessels and prohibition of fish feeding for dive and snorkel trip operators.

Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary

Sanctuary managers will host a virtual question-and-answer workshop at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. People can register for the meeting at https://floridakeys.noaa.gov/blueprint/. Sanctuary Superintendent Sarah Fangman, Permit Coordinator Joanne Delaney, Policy Analyst Beth Dieveney and Research Coordinator Andy Bruckner will field questions from the public about the draft of the plan, called the Restoration Blueprint.

