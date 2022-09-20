The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary managers will hold the first of its three in-person public meetings on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Keys to take input on a draft of an overhaul of their management plan called the Restoration Blueprint.

The Sanctuary will provide three, in-person, public comment opportunities on Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary’s proposed Restoration Blueprint, Sept. 20-22, at high schools spanning the length of the Keys.

