The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary managers will hold the first of its three in-person public meetings on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Keys to take input on a draft of an overhaul of their management plan called the Restoration Blueprint.
The Sanctuary will provide three, in-person, public comment opportunities on Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary’s proposed Restoration Blueprint, Sept. 20-22, at high schools spanning the length of the Keys.
The first meeting will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Coral Shores High School in Tavernier. The second meeting will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Marathon High School and the third meeting will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Key West High School.
Each speaker will have three minutes to address Sanctuary leadership, and their comments will be transcribed and entered into the official public comment record. An additional, in-person public comment session will take place during the Sanctuary Advisory Council’s regularly-scheduled meeting on Oct. 18 in Marathon. Public comment may also be provided online until the 100-day comment period ends on Oct. 26.
The draft is the first major overhaul of the Sanctuary’s rules and regulations since it was implemented in 1990.
The Restoration Blueprint was developed as the Florida Keys coral reef tract and its seagrass beds are battling several threats, including coral disease and water quality issues. Sanctuary managers are grappling with Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease, which has wiped out large concentrations of coral, and the reef by some estimates could be as much 90% dead. At the same time, millions of people visit and dive, fish and snorkel in Sanctuary waters.
Sanctuary Research Coordinator Andy Bruckner recently told the Sanctuary Advisory Council the Keys reef is at a “tipping point,” and it could be “the first major U.S. ecosystem to collapse in this century.”
The draft includes new regulations that would allow the Sanctuary to close off areas more quickly and easily if there are disease outbreaks or threats that need to be addressed. Sanctuary managers are proposing to expand the boundaries by about nearly 1,000 square miles, from roughly 3,800 square miles to roughly 4,800 square miles. The new boundaries include expanding the Sanctuary waters in the Atlantic Ocean to the current “area to be avoided” that is already closed to large shipping vessels.
The Sanctuary has proposed a new closed area in the southern section of the Tortugas Ecological Reserve.
The new boundaries also bring in the Pulley Ridge deep-water coral reef several hundred miles west of Key West to the Sanctuary and make it a no-anchor zone to protect fragile deepwater corals. Pulley Ridge is already designated an Area of Particular Concern by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council, FKNMS policy analyst Beth Dieveney told the Sanctuary Advisory Council when the draft was released.
The draft also includes a proposed rule that would prohibit cruise ships from discharging deck and wash water within Sanctuary boundaries.
Fish feeding from dive and snorkel boats would also be prohibited, because of concerns about human safety and changing the behavior of marine life. Fish feeding would still be allowed from land, which would include Keys marinas that have tarpon feeding stations.
The abandoning of deserted grounded vessels would also be prohibited and would prohibit vessels endangered of becoming derelict, according to the draft.
Two new Sanctuary Preservation Areas are being proposed: a 2.3-square-mile preservation area at Turtle Rocks off the Upper Keys and 1.4-square-mile Turtle Shoal off the Middle Keys. The proposals do allow public access, Bruckner said.
Sanctuary managers are proposing to expand the Sanctuary Preservation Area at Carysfort Light Reef from 2.3 miles to 3.7 miles and at Alligator Reef from.3 square miles to.5 square miles, Bruckner said. Sanctuary managers are also proposing to open some areas to greater access, allowing more activities, such as French Reef off Key Largo and Rock Key off Key West, Bruckner said.