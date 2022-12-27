The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary buoy team launched the agency’s new vessel by establishing 11 new boundary buoys at Carysfort Reef Sanctuary Preservation Area.
The buoys were placed during the maiden voyage of the RV Hawksbill, the new work boat acquired by the Sanctuary’s Upper Keys buoy team.
The Hawksbill arrived in the Keys in October, but the Sanctuary had a number of NOAA protocols to follow in order to get it approved for service and it was put in service in late November.
“Her first day on the water was a classic Florida Keys dive opportunity, and the sea conditions allowed us to replace all of the yellow boundary buoys on what is our largest SPA,” buoy team leader Brady Booton said.
Carysfort Reef spans 1.5 square nautical miles and features an unusual double reef configuration.
The 36-foot Hawksbill, based in Key Largo, is a carbon copy of a boat delivered to the Lower Keys buoy team last year, featuring on-board hydraulics and pressure-washing capabilities, according to Sanctuary spokesman Scott Atwell.
The new vessel is named for the hawksbill turtle species frequently seen in the Florida Keys, and pairs with “Leatherback,” the moniker Monroe County Schools students last year voted to name the Lower Keys sister vessel.
The buoy teams maintain a network of more than 800 boundary, mooring and informational buoys spanning more than 100 miles. The single-day success at Carysfort Reef illustrates the efficiency obtained by the new work boats, which carry a modest 2-foot draft, Atwell said.
“We appreciate all the understanding, patience and communication from the community to support the buoy team,” Booton said. “We are elated to see a turn of a new tide and finally have a platform that can be used for all necessary maintenance.”
The mooring buoy system is one of the most important features in the Sanctuary, as it allows boaters to secure to a ball and not have to anchor, which can cause damage to critical habitat such as seagrass and coral.
The Sanctuary Advisory Council recently established a mooring buoy committee, which will soon meet to discuss adding more moorings and maintaining the current moorings throughout the Sanctuary.
The Monroe County Tourist Development Council recently awarded the Sanctuary, for the first time, $540,000 in funding for the placement of 100 new mooring balls throughout the Keys.