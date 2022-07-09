The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary will release a draft of its management plan and regulations overhaul on Tuesday, and the Sanctuary Advisory Council will discuss it that day.
The proposed changes to the Sanctuary’s management plan, called the Restoration Blueprint, would be the first since the Sanctuary was designated in 1990 and will be available on the Sanctuary’s website https://floridakeys.noaa.gov/ starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 12.
The draft of the Restoration Blueprint will be timed with the Sanctuary Advisory Council’s meeting at 9 a.m., as the board will discuss various aspects of the changes. The council will meet at Hawk’s Cay Resort in Duck Key.
During the meeting, the council and staff will delve into several different aspects of the Restoration Blueprint. Sanctuary policy analyst Beth Dieveney and resource protection and permit coordinator Joanne Delaney will give a presentation on the notice of proposed rule-making. Danielle Schwarzmann, chief economist with the Office of National Marine Sanctuaries, will present on the socio-economic analysis of the Restoration Blueprint. Sanctuary outreach coordinator Scott Atwell will discuss the “Next Steps: Restoration Blueprint Tools, Public Comment Period, and Advisory Council Process.”
In addition to Tuesday’s meeting, the Sanctuary will hold several meetings, both in person and virtually, to take public input. People can also leave comment via the Sanctuary’s website. The Sanctuary will hold a virtual question-and-answer session on Aug. 16 and a virtual public comment meeting on Aug. 30.
The Sanctuary will hold three public workshops in the Keys in September. The first one will be Sept. 20 in Tavernier, followed by Sept. 21 in Marathon and Sept. 22 in Key West. The Sanctuary will finally discuss the draft of the Restoration Blueprint at its Oct. 18 Sanctuary Advisory Council meeting.
“It is time for the community to have a voice in protecting these resources,” Fangman said. “This document reflects the comments we heard during the last public comment period. We listened. We are now going to ask people for their thoughts on the latest version.”
Sanctuary managers have been working on changes to the management plan since they released the Sanctuary’s Condition Report in 2011. In 2019, the Sanctuary released a series of proposed management plan changes as part of the Restoration Blueprint and held a series of public meetings and took public comment on the proposals.
The Restoration Blueprint will be narrowed down to just one proposal, upon which people will have 90 days to comment. The final proposal will be a mixture of the proposals that were debated and discussed when the Restoration Blueprint was first released in 2019, Fangman said.
Fangman contended that she did not expect everyone to be 100% happy with it, but she called it what is in the best of all of the users and the resource, and asked people to think of the greater good of the community and the ecosystem as a whole.
In addition to regulation and boundary changes, the Restoration Blueprint dictates restoration work, mooring buoy programs, education and permitting, Fangman said.
The Restoration Blueprint come at a critical time, as the Florida Keys reef is undergoing extensive coral loss because of Stony Coral Tissue Lost Disease and is facing water quality and over-use issues. The state of Florida is reporting a record 1 million registered boats this year, which means the Florida Keys reef is facing more threats and stresses than ever.