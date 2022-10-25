2022.10.25 sanctuary meeting alligator reef

Snorkelers enjoy the crystal-clear waters surrounding Alligator Reef lighthouse off Islamorada.

 ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen

The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council wrapped up its in-person public comments last week on an overhaul of its management plan with the public weighing in on proposed prohibition on fish feeding, new closed areas and the need for more marine law enforcement officers.

The Sanctuary will close its public comment on the new plan, called the Restoration Blueprint, on Wednesday.

tohara@keysnews.com