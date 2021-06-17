A major sand renourishment project at Higgs Beach in Key West is scheduled to start after July 4 and will not impact sea turtle nesting or any existing sea turtle nests.
Monroe County was awarded a $381,000 Florida Department of Environmental Protection grant to supplement the design, construction, and post-construction monitoring of approximately 570 feet of shoreline at the Monroe County government-owned Higgs Beach Park, according to county spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
The award is from the DEP Beach Management Funding Assistance Program and was recently approved by the Florida legislature and signed by the governor. The sand replenishment project is also funded through a Florida Keys Tourist Development Council grant.
The Monroe County Project Management department submitted the grant proposal to supplement its ongoing beach projects at Higgs Beach.
The project will correct the slope on the beach and in the water to prevent future erosion and reestablish lost sea turtle nesting areas that have declined in the area in the past several years because of erosion, Livengood said.
Pre-construction and post-construction benthic surveys are being conducted to monitor and mitigate any affected seagrass or coral in the area. The county and its consultants will conduct daily monitoring of the beach during construction, Livengood said.
Project design, including benthic surveys of the area below the mean-high waterline, development of environmental monitoring plans and water quality monitoring have been conducted in conjunction with the governing permitting agencies including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the FDEP.
Healthy beaches protect public infrastructure and private development, provide critical habitat for many endangered and threatened species, and secure recreational and economic interest along the state’s sandy shoreline, Livengood said.
The FDEP funded $62.6 million for 24 beach monitoring and renourishment projects throughout the state, according to Livengood.