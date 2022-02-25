Repairs to the Santa Clara Condominiums in Key West to keep them from being condemned may soon begin, as the homeowners association plans to file for the necessary city-issued building permits this month.
Santa Clara is one of two residential buildings to have been found with major structural deficiencies and in need of repairs so they can continue to be habitable.
Last week, the City of Marathon declared the Mariners Place apartments uninhabitable because of structural issues, but the city has begun the process to help house the residents of the 16 units, including placing trailers there.
A construction contract has been signed and the repair work can soon start at Santa Clara, as its engineer and construction contractor are preparing and will be submitting necessary permits with the City of Key West by the end of February, said Rich Cogill, who serves on the board of the Santa Clara condo association. The association expects construction to begin in early March, pending the approval of construction permits.
City of Key West Chief Building Official Raj Ramsingh has met the contractor for Santa Clara and the city has agreed to expedite the permits so the work can start as soon as possible, Ramsingh said.
The scope of the project and repairs will be to the specifications of the condo association’s engineer. First items on the list of repairs include roof and concrete spalling, and the repair of the building’s south emergency stairwell. The next phases of the project will include exterior spalling and interior repairs. The project will finish with a new 20-year warrantied roof along with new exterior paint, color yet to be decided, with an eight-year warranty.
The entire project, weather permitting, is expected to take 14 months, Cogill said.
The association’s board of directors thanked its unit owners for their patience getting to this point and to the many city officials for “their understanding in what was once a grave situation without direction starting in September of 2021,” the association stated in a news release this week.
“We now have a plan, we now have a direction, we now have all the pieces of this repair project together,” the press release stated. “This project through a special assessment has caused a financial hardship to some unit owners. We will have collected by March-April 2022 enough to finish the repair of the priorities given by Key West city officials. In the very near future, Santa Clara will be actively seeking a loan to finish the entire project without interruption so the imposed special assessment can end and bring some relief to the owners at Santa Clara. If you are a lending institution specializing in condominium lending, please reach out to us. We invite you to be a part of our plan of safety and of the restoration of our building and property value.
“Throughout this project the safety of the residents of Santa Clara will remain paramount and we are excited to start. The community of Key West will be updated frequently on our progress.”
The condo association has applied for a loan with BB&T bank, according to association board chair Ollie Kofoid. The group is still working on the financials to pay for the repairs, Kofoid said. The association approved a new, additional monthly assessment that will cost each condo owner between $7,000 and $11,000 a month.
Engineer J.L. Sanders, who had been working with the Santa Clara homeowners association since the early 2000s, told Ramsingh at a September meeting that work on the building had been done on a “triage” basis.” Sanders cited several places in the building where spalling has occurred and said some of the stairs are cracking and there are issues with the roof.
Most recently, there had been water intrusion after Tropical Storm Elsa brushed the Florida Keys earlier this summer, Sanders said. He recommended the association take core samples of the concrete to determine its strength and the safety of the building.
The association recently hired another engineer, Thomas Cheever, who told Ramsingh that the building could remain habitable while the repairs were being conducted. Cheever toured the building in September but called it a non-comprehensive inspection.
The condo association board awarded the $6.5 million contract to the Star Group Inc. of West Park, Florida.
Last week, the City of Marathon declared the Mariners Place apartments, located at 20 Coco Plum Drive, uninhabitable at this time, according to Marathon officials, who called the condition of the building a matter-of-life safety.
The property owner has been instructed to relocate the tenants, the city stated in a news release. The city has been in communication with the owners of the property in the Coco Plum neighborhood and has given the owners 15 days to find a new home for the tenants.
Apartment complex owner Carlos Berdeal currently has quotes from three construction companies to make the needed repairs, but he is concerned about where the residents will live while the repairs are being made. All of 16 of the units are currently occupied, with some residents being elderly and one is in a wheelchair, Berdeal said.
City Manager George Garrett and city staff have met with the owners and with the tenants. The tenants were seeking more time to relocate, but the city did not give them more time, as the city could have ordered them out within 48 hours, Garrett said.
Garrett is sympathetic to the tenants’ situation, given the housing crisis in the Florida Keys, and he said he is willing to work with them on finding housing.
City of Marathon staff has met with the property owners and twice with some of the displaced tenants of the Coco Plum apartments found to have significant structural concerns that required the property to be vacated, Garrett said. On Feb. 18 and Feb. 24, Garrett met with the tenants to convey the facts about the case and answer questions. On Feb. 22, the property owners met with city staff, including Garrett and Building Official Noe Martinez, to discuss next steps.
“We are trying to facilitate the solution,” said Garrett.
Built in 1978, the Coco Plum apartment building was the first structure flagged as a result of a 2022 Marathon city ordinance requiring re-certification of multistory buildings, 17 years or older. The city continues to send out re-certification notices to property owners, focusing on the oldest and tallest structures first to prevent a tragedy like the one in Surfside, Florida where a partial condominium collapse claimed the lives of 98 people in 2021.
The process requires property owners to hire state-certified structural engineers to inspect multistory buildings and file a report with the city.
Garrett said the property owners of the Coco Plum building have yet to decide whether to demolish the structure or conduct repairs. “We even discussed the possibility of the owners putting temporary trailers on the property at their own expense to help ease their tenants’ housing difficulties,” Garrett said.
“As necessary as the ordinance requiring structural reports is, in the instance that a report like this one occurs, it truly exacerbates an already difficult affordable housing problem in the Keys,” said Garrett. “The city has worked diligently to facilitate the creation of additional affordable housing.”
The City of Marathon has 749 deed-restricted affordable building units in place, and another 256 are in the pipeline, according to the city.