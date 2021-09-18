The Santa Clara Condominiums homeowners association on Thursday, Sept. 16, approved a new, additional monthly assessment that will cost each condo owner between $7,000 and $11,000 a month starting Nov. 1.
The money will go into an account that will be used to pay the roughly $10 million in needed repairs to the 111-unit, seven-story building and save it from being ordered condemned by the City of Key West Building Department.
The board approved the new fees after a meeting that lasted more than two hours Thursday night, board President Ollie Kofoid said.
“The goal is to start creating cash,” Kofoid said.
The association is hoping to obtain a loan for the repairs, which would allow the owners to pay a lesser amount a month over a longer period of time, but the board has yet to obtain such a loan, Kofoid said.
The owners who do not have $10,000 a month will have to obtain personal loans and other financing to raise the money, Kofoid said.
“I wish we could get help from the state or federal government and get a no- or low-interest loan or loans,” Kofoid said.
Thursday night’s assessment comes less than a week after the association promised city building officials it would come up with a financial and construction plan for the repairs.
The city held an emergency meeting on Monday, Sept. 13, to allow the association and its members to agree to a plan and voice their concerns.
At that meeting, Chief Building Official Raj Ramsingh required the Santa Clara’s homeowners association, within the next 15 days, to submit a timeline for securing funds for the estimated $6 to $10 million in repairs needed to make the building structurally sound.
Ramsingh also ordered the placement of alarms on doors going to the condo’s south stairwell, the shoring up of some staircases and the roof door to be locked and the door frame be secured, he said.
Within the next 45 days, the association must put together an initial repair plan, Ramsingh said. Ramsingh also required progress updates from the board every 15 days.
“I do not want to see this fall by the wayside as it has done in the past,” Ramsingh said Monday.
The meeting occurred less than a month after Ramsingh sent the Santa Clara property owners association a letter threatening to condemn the building and evacuate the residents from the building because of structural issues with the building.
The city inspected the building last month and found significant spalling, cracks and deterioration of concrete and water-intrusion damage throughout the building. In addition, the roof is in need of major repairs.
Engineer J.L. Sanders, who had been working with the Santa Clara homeowners association since the early 2000s, told Ramsingh the building had been worked on on a “triage” basis.” Sanders cited several places in the building where spalling has occurred and said some of the stairs are cracking and there are issues with the roof.
Most recently, there had been water intrusion after Tropical Storm Elsa brushed the Florida Keys earlier this summer, Sanders said. He recommended the association take core samples of the concrete to determine its strength and the safety of the building.
The association recently hired another engineer, Thomas Cheever, who told Ramsingh that the building could remain habitable while the repairs were being conducted. Cheever toured the building last week but called it a non-comprehensive inspection.