2022.03.26 santa clara

Roof, stairwell and spalling restoration has been taking place at the Santa Clara Condominiums on Northside Drive.

 ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen

The owners of the Santa Clara condominiums have continued to move forward on funding and construction projects to bring the 111-unit building into compliance with a city order that could have had the building torn down.

The Santa Clara, which is home to about 200 people, was built in 1980. In August, City of Key West building officials inspected Santa Clara and found major spalling and other problems and determined the building would be condemned if the repairs were not completed in a timely manner.

