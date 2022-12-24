As the year winds down, the owners of the Santa Clara condominiums continue to move forward on major renovation projects that kept the units from being condemned by the City of Key West.
In addition, the homeowners association was approved for a $5 million line of credit from Popular Bank in July, and nearly $4 million has been collected through a special assessment to pay for the major structural repairs, homeowners association board Chair Rich Cogill said.
“This, combined with the line of credit, will guarantee the entire project is completed,” Cogill said. “Santa Clara faced condemnation at a hearing held September 13, 2021, by the City of Key West. ... The past few months have been very busy at Santa Clara. There is construction going on in and out of the building. As previously stated, our roof went through phase one repair in early summer.”
City building officials cited the south stairwell and roof leaks and concrete spalling as the large problems with Santa Clara. Phase 1 of roof repair have been completed, concrete spalling is being repaired inside and outside of the building; most importantly, the south emergency stairwell repairs will be completed in January 2023, Cogill said. Repairs were also made to our north emergency stairwell.
Phase 2, which includes installing a tapered roof system, will soon begin. All the building’s lobby and entrance doors will be replaced as well. Also in 2023 will be more concrete exterior spalling repairs. The owners at Santa Clara have voted to change the current pink color to Sherwin Williams “6541 Daydream” color. Information about the process of changing the color can be found at http://www.santaclarakeywest.com, along with a computer rendering of how the building will look with the new color.
As of this week, Santa Clara repairs are running ahead of schedule.
“It is also important to note safety of the residents remains paramount, and our project is moving forward not just doing the bare minimum to please the city,” Cogill said. “As areas not previously identified as needing repair are discovered, we are working close with our engineer and contractor to make the repairs. The owners, board members and management are working very hard to bring a new identity to Santa Clara. We also look forward to our projects’ end in summer of 2023.”
The Santa Clara, which is home to about 200 people, was built in 1980. In August 2021, City of Key West building officials inspected Santa Clara and found major spalling and other problems and determined the building would be condemned if the repairs were not completed in a timely manner.
Santa Clara is one of two residential buildings to have been found with major structural deficiencies and in need of repairs so they can continue to be habitable.
The City of Marathon declared the Mariner Place apartments, located at 20 Coco Plum Drive, uninhabitable several months ago, according to Marathon officials, who called the condition of the building a matter of life safety.
The tenants have been relocated and the electricity to the 16-unit apartment complex has been disconnected.
Built in 1978, the Coco Plum apartment building was the first structure flagged as a result of a 2022 Marathon city ordinance requiring recertification of multistory buildings, 17 years or older. No permits have been pulled to start work on the apartment building.