As the year winds down, the owners of the Santa Clara condominiums continue to move forward on major renovation projects that kept the units from being condemned by the City of Key West.

In addition, the homeowners association was approved for a $5 million line of credit from Popular Bank in July, and nearly $4 million has been collected through a special assessment to pay for the major structural repairs, homeowners association board Chair Rich Cogill said.

tohara@keysnews.com