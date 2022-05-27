As the state Legislature passed new condominium inspection rules this week, repair work at the Santa Clara condominiums in Key West is well underway, with concrete repair work continuing on the roof of the 111-unit building on Northside Drive.
The work is being done to keep the City of Key West from condemning the seven-story residential building that was the first building in the Florida Keys after the Surfside condo tower collapse in 2021 to be found with major structural integrity issues.
An 8-inch parapet will be installed on the roof edge very soon and this will allow for proper pitch and drainage of the roof, said Richard Cogill, Santa Clara homeowners association board president.
“Then a torch-down membrane will be applied to seal our building’s roof just in time for the hurricane season,” Cogill said.
An on-site meeting occurred on April 27 between Cogill and the building manager, along with two Key West City officials and the homeowners association engineer and contractor. The discussion was on the progress with construction and timelines. A Key West city official visited on May 3 to view roof repairs and repairs to one of the top-floor units, Cogill said.
Recently, construction crews finished the roof edge work on the front side of the building and have started roof edge repairs to the rear of the building. At times, the pool area located on the rear side is closed to residents for safety while the workers make repairs to that area of the roof, Cogill said.
Also, Santa Clara now has a website, http://www.santaclarakeywest.com. This website, created by the homeowners association building manager Dustin Bass, is “quickly becoming the hub of everything Santa Clara, including an owners-only section,” Cogill said.
“I am extremely pleased to report the excellent communication that is in place with all involved in our project including the City of Key West,” Cogill said. “We have come a long way since the condemnation hearing in September of 2021. There is much more to be done and the safety of our residents remains the top priority. We have dedicated owners and a dedicated board of directors to see this project through completion.”
The Santa Clara, which is home to about 200 people, was built in 1980. In August, City of Key West building officials inspected Santa Clara and found major spalling and other problems and determined the building would be condemned if the repairs were not completed in a timely manner.
Santa Clara is one of two residential buildings to have been found with major structural deficiencies and in need of repairs so they can continue to be habitable.
The City of Marathon declared the Mariner Place apartments, located at 20 Coco Plum Drive, uninhabitable at this time, according to Marathon officials, who called the condition of the building a matter of life safety.
The tenants have been relocated and the electricity to the 16-unit apartment complex has been disconnected.
Built in 1978, the Coco Plum apartment building was the first structure flagged as a result of a 2022 Marathon city ordinance requiring recertification of multistory buildings, 17 years or older. The city continues to send out re-certification notices to property owners, focusing on the oldest and tallest structures first to prevent a tragedy like the one in Surfside.
The process requires property owners to hire state-certified structural engineers to inspect multistory buildings and file a report with the city.
Garrett said the property owners of the Mariner Place building have yet to submit building permit applications and decide whether to demolish the structure or conduct repairs.
Also this week, the Florida Legislature passed legislation that will require inspections of three-story condominiums that are within 3 miles of the coast when the buildings reach 25 years of age and of buildings more than 3 miles inland when they reach 30 years of age. Buildings will then be required to have an inspection every 10 years with inspection records made available to buyers, renters and unit owners.
For buildings occupied before July 1, 1992, the first inspection must be completed by Dec. 31, 2024. After Dec. 31, 2024, condo associations will be prohibited from waiving the collection of reserve funds to pay for routine or additional maintenance and repairs.