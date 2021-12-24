The Santa Clara condominium association has chosen a contractor to do extensive repairs the 111-unit building, which has been threatened with condemnation.
The condo association board awarded the $6.5 million contract to the Star Group Inc. of West Park, Florida, condo board president Ollie Kofoid said. Kofoid hopes construction will start by the middle of January, he said.
On Dec. 1, the condo association began collecting the first roughly $10,000 monthly fees to help fund the construction project. Of the owners of the 111 units, about 60% paid the recently enacted fee, Kofoid said.
On Sept. 16, the association approved a new, additional monthly assessment that will cost each condo owner between $7,000 and $11,000 a month
About 20 of the owners have not paid and are considering some kind of legal action, Kofoid said.
The association has two pending loan applications that Kofoid expected to hear back on in January, he said.
With the fee collected this month, Kofoid expects the association has about $650,000 to start the project, he said.
“We’re still moving forward and keeping the building safe and making it habitable,” Kofoid said.
The association has met all of the deadlines and requirements it agreed to and has to have the financing and a contractor in place by the end of November, according to Chief Building Official Raj Ramsingh.
“Come January, they have to get going on construction,” Ramsingh said.
The city inspected the building in August and found significant spalling, cracks and deterioration of concrete and water intrusion damage throughout the building. In addition, the roof is in need of major repairs.
Engineer J.L. Sanders, who had been working with the Santa Clara homeowners association since the early 2000s, told Ramsingh at a September meeting that work on the building had been done on a “triage” basis.” Sanders cited several places in the building where spalling has occurred and said some of the stairs are cracking and there are issues with the roof.
Most recently, there had been water intrusion after Tropical Storm Elsa brushed the Florida Keys earlier this summer, Sanders said. He recommended the association take core samples of the concrete to determine its strength and the safety of the building.
The association recently hired another engineer, Thomas Cheever, who told Ramsingh that the building could remain habitable while the repairs were being conducted. Cheever toured the building in September but called it a non-comprehensive inspection.