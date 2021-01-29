Adding weeds to landscaping or vegetable plots might sound crazy to gardeners, but it just might be a cost-effective solution to ridding clogged shorelines of sargassum weed.
Scientists are evaluating the viability of using sargassum weed, actually a brown macro algae that washes up seasonally, as compost for gardens.
Florida Sea Grant and the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences are looking for a green solution to removing sargassum, which could also reduce costs for coastal counties and municipalities that have to haul away the stinky seaweed.
In normal quantities, sargassum seaweed provides essential protection for oceanic creatures, but since 2011, the volume of the macro algae has exploded. In 2019, the sargassum blanketed the Keys’ coastline and sat dormant in canals.
The economic impact to Monroe County from a severe sargassum year is estimated at $20 million, according to analysts.
Sargassum has been repurposed in the past in other countries and states for a variety of uses, but recent studies from Mexico and Texas have given rise to concerns after elevated arsenic levels were found in sargassum samples.
“Before we can determine if sargassum can be used for compost or a topsoil amendment, we need to determine the chemical composition and if it is too salty for a safe compost,” said Shelly Krueger, a Florida Sea Grant agent in Monroe County.
“As far as we know, there have been no studies in South Florida to determine the level of arsenic in sargassum that washes up on our beaches,” she said. “The forms of arsenic found in sargassum are not harmful to humans unless ingested; however, it is largely unknown how it accumulates in soils or how it could accumulate in plants, for example.”
Scientists have been collecting sargassum and will be testing its quality as compost compared to typical yard mulch comprised of community tree trimmings.
“We are excited about this study,” said Michelle Leonard-Mularz, an environmental horticulture agent with UF/IFAS Extension Monroe County. “Traditionally composting sargassum has been done for a long time on an individual level, but we don’t know if there’s heavy metal accumulation in the soil.
“We get our biggest influx in June and it peaks around July. We are going to start the study this summer. We will take a look at how the material breaks down and analyze macro and micro nutrients, salinity, pH levels and see if there are heavy nutrients in there and see what concentration can we use this as a compost.”
Leonard-Mularz pointed to rising ocean temperatures as a likely culprit behind the increased sargassum influx.
“Our goal is to determine the viability of the material and how it compares to other composts. Hopefully we can use this information in neighboring counties,” she said.
For the first part of the study, researchers collected large amounts of sargassum during last summer’s wave on the beaches of the Keys, including Smather’s Beach in Key West.
During that time, Florida Sea Grant agent Vincent Encomio led a team that collected a second set of small samples along the Treasure Coast including Fort Pierce Inlet, St. Lucie and Martin county beaches.
Additional samples were collected from Grayton Beach State Park in the Panhandle, Cocoa Beach in Brevard County and Miami Beach in Miami-Dade County.
“The plan is to compare and analyze the samples collected and then hold another collection during the early season in June 2021 to compare numbers and begin the larger-scale composting experiment,” Encomio said.
Currently, most coastal counties and municipalities are paying for sargassum to be collected, transported and disposed of at construction and demolition landfills on the mainland.
Disposal fees in Monroe County are already almost three times the national average at $146 per ton, according to the UF/IFAS. In 2019, the EPA awarded Monroe County $149,995 to evaluate seaweed barrier technology for canals and to develop a sargassum control master plan.
“Knowing how to safely and effectively dispose of and repurpose sargassum will be valuable to counties and residents,” said Ashley Smyth, the study’s principal investigator and a scientist at UF/IFAS Tropical Research and Education Center in Homestead. “Until local data are available, we don’t know if we can safely compost sargassum and municipalities will continue to spend extra money transporting it to hazard waste facilities.”
Local agencies and sites have partnered to support the study. Key West Botanical Garden is serving as an experiment site and the city of Key West is assisting in the collection of sargassum.
Although sargassum is not toxic, as it decomposes it produces hydrogen sulfide gas that can be problematic to those with asthma or respiratory conditions. Sargassum can also cause fish kills, smother beaches and diminish tourism.