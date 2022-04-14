Monroe County School Board members were mixed on a recently enacted state law that places term limits on school boards in Florida.
The law could have some serious impacts on small communities like the Florida Keys that struggle to find people to run for office in local races.
The bill will put the limit at 12 years, or three terms of four years, on school boards in Florida. But, time served on those boards prior to November 2022 will not count toward that limit.
Monroe County School Board chairman John Dick, who has been on the board since 2006, said he could go “either way” on term limits.
“I could argue on both sides,” he said.
On one side, “you don’t want people to get stale in there, or get too comfortable.” Dick said term limits make sense at higher levels of government, where special interest groups and lobbyist money can influence decisions. “But that doesn’t really happen at the school board level,” he said.
“On the other side, you want new people to get in and have some changes and new ideas.”
One issue that Dick brought up was that in a small county like this one, it can be difficult to find someone to run in certain districts at times.
Dick recognizes that there can be corruption in school boards. He hasn’t seen it on the Monroe County board, but pointed out that there have been school board members arrested in other Florida districts. Dick said it’s best to have a mix of people from different backgrounds of expertise on a school board.
“You want some people who have been around and some new ones,” he said.
Asked if he believes he’ll run up against the new term limits, Dick said “it’s not good for a politician to ever say ‘no I’m not going to run after this.’” He is up for reelection this cycle.
Board member Mindy Conn, who was first elected in 2016, said she has thought a lot about the term limits. She said she generally believes in term limits, but added “unfortunately, in a county this small, where each seat is limited to a very specific area, it’s not always easy to find somebody who wants to run county-wide, let alone with the kind of knowledge you would want to have them sit on a school board.”
Conn said she will continue to run as long as she thinks she is doing what’s best for the students and the community.
Board member Sue Woltanski serves on the legislative team of the Florida School Board Association, and said that group generally opposed term limits due to the potential headaches for small districts to find people to run.
"Basically elections are term limits," she said. "If people think that members aren't doing their jobs they vote them out."
She added that "personally, I would have liked to see this be a local decision that a county decided."
Woltanski said if she's reelected this year, her son, a sophomore, will graduate during her next term and she doesn't herself serving beyond that.
The school board’s longest-tenured member is Andy Griffiths, the vice chair, who was first elected in 1992. Griffiths said in his mind, the term limits bill was political retribution for years of strife between school board members and the state legislature. He said many of the board members he’s come to know “are very brave, mostly female, who call the legislators out on their (expletive),” and this motivated legislators to implement term limits.
The conversation around education in Florida politics has become particularly heated under Gov. Ron DeSantis. Along with the bill setting term limits for school boards (HB 1467), the legislature also passed the “Parental Rights in Education” act, referred to by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. DeSantis at one point brought a sign to an event that said “Found in Florida” depicting “The Genderbread Person,” a gender-neutral gingerbread man, claiming it was being used as an instrument to push what the governor calls a “transgender ideology” on young schoolchildren, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.
The governor also clashed with school boards over mask and vaccination policies in Florida schools.
Griffiths said the “Genderbread Person” is an example of “inflammation politics,” adding that no one has been able to find the school where the cartoon was allegedly used.
The culture wars have begun to play out at many small-town school board meetings, including those in Monroe County.
“I was here when the superintendent’s wife stole a half-million dollars. It was the biggest scandal in our history. That was nothing compared to this,” Griffiths said, referring to some of the critical public comment periods at school board meetings over the last year.
Griffiths said there’s a disconnect between the concerns voiced to the school board and what’s actually being taught in Monroe County schools.
Asked if the vitriolic school board meetings have affected his decision about continuing to run for school board, Griffiths said he doesn’t anticipate running into the term limits.
“I’m 63 years old. I can’t imagine doing this job into my 70s when I want to do a lot of other things,” he said.
He added that as he’s sat on the board longer and longer, he’s gained more influence and skill, and that makes the job harder to walk away from.
“Then maybe you get to a point where maybe you want to travel. Then at that point your interests start to… not wane, but you get a little tired with the inflammation politics. But hey, I’ve been there a long time, we’ll make the decision when I get there.”