Monroe County Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford jokingly called Tuesday’s school board meeting the “Beverly Anders Show,” as the district’s finance director presented the lion’s share of agenda items, including information on fraud controls.
But first, Mindy Conn and Andy Griffiths, who were unopposed in the November election, were sworn in as board members, and John Dick, who was vice chair, was elected board chair. Vice chair is Griffiths, although the newest board member, Sue Woltanski, also was nominated.
Both Dick and Griffiths served on the board in 2009 when the district was plagued with fraud, and district employee Monique Acevedo of Key West was sent to prison on four counts of felony grand theft and two counts of organized fraud for using $413,000 of school funds on personal items, notably groceries, airline tickets and costumes.
Randy Acevedo, her husband at the time, was school superintendent, and also was convicted by a jury on three counts of felony official misconduct. He received three years of probation and a $15,000 fine for covering up his wife’s theft.
Since cash transactions present the biggest opportunity for fraud, Anders presented controls related to those transactions as well as a new program called “rev track” which acts like a bank account but enables parents to set up accounts for their children so they can pay for field trips and other school-related items with these personal funds, eliminating the need for cash. Because not everyone qualifies for credit cards, cash transactions are allowed; the district is simply trying to present as many cashless options as possible, Anders said.
The finance director also presented “P-card” regulations, which serve as district employee credit cards and provide “cash back” benefits to the district. Anders aims to have as many regularly-occurring expenses paid for by the P-card in order to generate funds for the district. She said the transportation department alone with ongoing fuel and maintenance costs is expected to spend $2 million annually using the P-cards. “The rebate for 2020 is expected to be over $26,000 and up to $30,000,” she said.
A Sugarloaf Key affordable housing presentation led to an agreement that a design by builder Gorman and Co. is to come before the board at its Dec. 15 meeting.
The board also approved substitute teacher recruitment efforts, to include waiving the finger printing and background fees for applicants. The pay scale also has increased and the daily pay is based upon the level of education and experience of a substitute teacher. The district will increase advertising efforts, which will include banners at the schools.