History and tradition of Key West High School were on full display at this week’s Monroe County School Board meeting, as the board received an update on a $20 million remodel of the high school’s baseball and football fields.
The board will meet again in Key West on Tuesday, April 25, at the district office as it moves toward approving a guaranteed maximum price for the Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium and Rex Weech Field renovation project for Key West High at its current location. The cost is estimated at nearly $20 million.
The School Board heard input Tuesday, April 11, in Key West from several past players and residents involved with Key West Conch baseball and football programs through the years — from those who played on championship teams to those who valued their contributions to the sports leagues through roles in the concession stand, press box and more. A few shared the need to showcase the school’s state sport championships and significant historic accomplishments.
The discussion comes as the baseball team is having another amazing season, and the team could play for its 12th state championship.
School District Executive Director of Operations and Planning Patrick Lefere presented a brief slide presentation on the stadium renovation. It showed an expected total project cost of roughly $19.4 million, mobilization for the work in May 2023 and substantial completion in January 2024 in time for baseball season. The cost could come down through value engineering, Lefere said.
The scope of work includes football bleachers, resodding of the football field and baseball field, a home locker room, a multipurpose/visitor locker room, football concession area and restrooms, retaining the artificial baseball field, constructing a baseball press box named the Earl Adams Memorial Press Box, and creating a portable baseball concession such as a food truck at 250 square feet, which is slightly larger than the current Conch Café, at a cost of around $90,000.
School Board member Mindy Conn expressed concern about a sod surface when the field was expected to be used for other events such as graduation, and board vice chair Sue Woltanski asked about players’ safety and if there should be a transition area indicating the end walls of the field and protected corners to prevent injury.
After passionate input, the School Board leaned toward incorporating an area of trophy and sports memorabilia to be displayed in an entrance plaza near Rex Weech Field as well as placing elements of the current “11th-hour Conch Café” into any new concession, and ensuring the area is elevated to prevent flooding, which has occurred in the past.
Bleachers for both home and visiting teams are to be on the same field side and accommodate 3,140 people, including 24 handicapped spots, Lefere said. The portable bleachers will not have to be moved in this plan.
Former elected county tax collector Denise Henriquez expressed dislike of a “food wagon” idea instead of the Conch Cafe, saying she has worked concession for four years and citizens deserve a better option.
Concession volunteer Tilly Larez said the current size of the Conch Café is problematic — and “miserable” when four volunteers are working in it. Yet, lines are long, she said.
“Everyone loves the 11th-hour Conch Café,” she said.
The weight room, batting cage and pitching mound areas are to remain open even when the field needs to be closed.
During Great Educational Moments for Students (GEMS), a recognition of excellence in Monroe County schools, Amber Acevedo, public information officer, shared the achievement of the Key West Fire Department’s leadership of the Key West Fire Academy at Key West High School. Interested students in their final two years of high school participate in a program in which the first two periods of their school day are at the fire station.
“Brothers Gregory and Jason Barroso have given more time and dedication than you can imagine,” Acevedo said. “The program exploded due to the interest they took. They got to know the kids. They support the students in the fire academy, through their relationship and rapport.” At least 14 have participated and now work in the firefighting service, or moved on to the military or police department.
“You are honorary teachers in Monroe County because you’ve made a difference,” Said Axford, who added that the brothers are the most motivating people.
“We want to recognize the partnership with the academy and the fire department,” Fire Department Division Chief of Fire Prevention and Fire Marshal Jason Barroso said. “For the kids to be able to stay here and earn a living is a testament to our partnership.” He also thanked the entire fire department.”
The two-year fire academy trains future firefighters and provides them, upon completion, the equivalent training of a Certified Firefighter I, which puts them halfway through the training required to become a firefighter. Due to its success, a similar program was implemented at Marathon High School.