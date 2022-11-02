The Monroe County School Board recently passed a 2022-2025 Strategic Plan designed to leverage the school district’s work and build upon it in “bold, innovative ways so we may be even more responsive to the needs of our students and school community,” according to Superintendent Theresa Axford.
Its first two goals specify actions for increasing student achievement and activities pertaining to student health and well-being.
“By using these markers for success, it is clear that over the next three years, we can make steady progress toward success.” Axford said.
The district is not letting its guard down when it comes to student safety.
“Our partnerships with local law enforcement agencies and mental health agencies put us in the forefront in the state for having a unified countywide approach to school safety and mental health,” Axford said, “and we look forward to continually fulfilling our goal of 100% accuracy and compliance with all school safety regulations.”
The strategic plan’s goals include academic success, workforce issues, and safety and security, among others. Each goal is described and then followed by strategies, activities and outcome metrics.
After two years of a 92% graduation rate, the new strategic plan goal is the same 92% rate for 2023 graduates, but increases to 94% in 2024 and 96% in 2025. Like-wise reading achievement, which is measured in third grade, aims to increase from 64% proficiency in 2022 to 70% in 2023, 76% in 2024 and 82% in 2025.
Chronic absenteeism was noticeable in 2021-22, with 18-20% of students across various grade levels missing school. This year, staff aims to bring chronic absenteeism down to 7%, followed with a goal for the next year of 6% and then 5% in 2024-25.
Another goal relates to reducing drug, tobacco, alcohol and vaping use. With 125 incidents in 2021-22, the goal is 101 incidents in 2022-23, 80 in 2023-24 and 60 in 2024-25.
The process of developing the strategic plan is very comprehensive, said Sue Woltanski, school board representative from Tavernier. “It was one of the first things we discussed in 2018 when I took office. It had been delayed by COVID. But, first we updated our vision and mission statements including words like ‘belonging’ and ‘excellence,’ and we aimed to have the entire district heading in the same direction.”
In February 2022, a survey of parents/guardians and teachers/staff gathered input to understand the hopes, challenges and needs. There were 1,261 responses. Then, there were 73 focus groups with parents/guardians and teachers/staff seeking to elicit viable solutions to the most common challenges identified in the surveys.
The Oct. 25 school board meeting at Coral Shores High School was preceded by a workshop that featured the district’s facilities five-year work plan.
This plan outlines dates and expenses for new projects and repair work on air-conditioning systems, electrical systems, floors, roofs, fencing, safety and more, as well as for purchases such as school buses and vehicles.