The Monroe County School Board, at its meeting in Key West on Valentine’s Day, is set to approve several contracts because, by code, it has to approve any item valued at more than $50,000.

In addition, at 4 p.m. Feb. 14, the School Board will have a workshop on the commissioning of the USS Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee from members of the Military Affairs Committee. The U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class Flight IIA guided missile destroyer is named for Chief Nurse Higbee (1874–1941).