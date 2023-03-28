A budget report from Beverly Anders, Monroe County School District’s executive director of finance and performance, at the Tuesday, March 28, school board meeting at Marathon High School, is expected to show greater-than-anticipated property tax revenue — $3.2 million — and savings from unspent funds budgeted for salaries and benefits in the same amount of $3.2 million.

mcsd seal

Expenses budgeted but not spent also should show a surplus of a half-million dollars, but the additional cost of Family Empowerment Scholarships of $900,000 tempers the gain. In all, $6 million will be placed in the fund balance, bringing the unassigned fund balance to $17 million, equivalent to about 13% of the annual budget.

