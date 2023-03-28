A budget report from Beverly Anders, Monroe County School District’s executive director of finance and performance, at the Tuesday, March 28, school board meeting at Marathon High School, is expected to show greater-than-anticipated property tax revenue — $3.2 million — and savings from unspent funds budgeted for salaries and benefits in the same amount of $3.2 million.
Expenses budgeted but not spent also should show a surplus of a half-million dollars, but the additional cost of Family Empowerment Scholarships of $900,000 tempers the gain. In all, $6 million will be placed in the fund balance, bringing the unassigned fund balance to $17 million, equivalent to about 13% of the annual budget.
Looking ahead to the projected 2023-2024 budget, Anders estimates property values will increase by 25% — equivalent to $11 billion — adding $13.2 million to revenue. ”Last year, the increase was 32.5% or $10.9 billion,” she said.
Monroe County Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford said, “Our budget is experiencing an increase in revenue due to the increase in property values in Monroe County; however, as with all government agencies, we must save for a rainy day to ensure that we can operate efficiently in less affluent times.”
Class-size funding looks like it will decrease by $100,000, and Anders expects retirement costs to increase by $500,000.
Teacher raises are budgeted at $4.4 million, about the same as the prior year, and raises for non-instructional employees are estimated at $3.6 million.
“I am very happy that the Monroe County School District will be able to add to the district’s fund balance for the year ‘22-‘23,” said Anders. “Those funds will allow us to continue to increase salaries for teachers and staff. This is a priority of the superintendent so we can retain and attract quality employees. We are budgeting $8 million for raises so this will be a significant cost to our ‘23-‘24 budget, but I am confident this will reduce costs due to turnover and yield improved academic results for our students.”
“There are still some uncertainties related to the ‘23-‘24 budget that have not been resolved yet as the Legislature is still in session and won’t finish until May 5,” Anders added. “There are several bills moving through the Legislature that could affect our overall state funding and there is one bill that would fundamentally change the Florida Education Finance Program (FEFP), so we are watching those very carefully.”
The process for parents and residents to contest instructional materials is being expanded to become its own policy. It has been removed from policy 2520, which discusses instructional materials and equipment, and creates a separate policy for challenges to adoption or use of instructional, library or reading list materials.
The school board also will discuss its policies regarding homeless students. They are to be afforded the same free appropriate public education as provided to other students and have access to the educational and other services that they need so they have the opportunity to meet the same challenging Florida academic achievement standards to which all students are held, and have access to fully participate in the district’s extracurricular activities. Homeless preschool-aged children and their families shall have access to the educational services for which they are eligible, including preschool programs administered by the district.
Unaccompanied high school youth will receive counseling to prepare and improve their readiness for postsecondary education, the proposed policies say. In addition, the district will provide appropriate credit for full or partial coursework satisfactorily completed by homeless children and youth while attending a prior school. Homeless students will not be stigmatized or segregated on the basis of their status as homeless. The district shall establish safeguards that protect homeless students from discrimination on the basis of their homelessness.
Key West High School’s band is requesting approval of an international field trip to England in 2023-2024 for about a week over the new year. The Key West band received an invitation to participate in the London New Year’s Day Parade. This optional trip is to be paid for directly by students or families and/or by money raised during fundraising efforts. Total cost per student is expected to be $3,595.