There’s good news to be shared at the Tuesday, Jan. 26, school board meeting regarding Monroe County’s high school graduation rates.
Dr. David Murphy, the school district’s executive director of assessment and accountability, credits high school leadership teams and teachers for continuing the upward trend for graduation rate and for reducing the disparity between white and minority students.
Key West High School Principal Christina McPherson said, “During these challenging times, Key West High School has utilized many different strategies to support our students and graduation rate including Saturday School tutoring, credit recovery, individualized graduation coaching, inviting at-risk students to attend every day, meeting with parents and students to provide a graduation plan, and providing mentors and job opportunities for post-secondary plans.”
An LGBTQ support plan for promoting safe and inclusive schools kicks off a 4 p.m. school board workshop in Marathon, followed by a student handbook update. Then at 5, staff presents graduation rates, CARES funding and property controls management presentations, followed by budget matters, a new security platform and Key Largo School air conditioning considerations.
The Monroe County School District received and spent $1.3 million in CARES Act funds with $166,000 going to charter and private schools and $1.1 million spent on personal protection equipment, outdoor furniture, transportation costs for delivering food, teachers’ professional development, and virtual learning curriculum. CARES funds in the amount of $121,000 also supported Summer Boost with summer school teacher salaries and summer curriculum and $453 going to a private school.
Staff seeks $76,580 for the Sentinel One Security Platform to secure endpoint devices including servers from malware, viruses or other vulnerabilities. This next generation platform offers to prevent, detect and respond with forensics features in one platform. This product replaces an existing solution that no longer meets the needs of the dynamic environment and its on- and off-premise usage.
The district received four bids to install air conditioning at Key Largo School. Air Mechanical & Service Corp. bid $411,000, which was the lowest.
During the Great Educational Moments, certain staff will be recognized for completing the Regional Principal Leadership Academy, a 15-month, largely online method that incorporates principal inquiry. They are Maida Court, Kelly Lanier, Scott Meier, Rebecca Palomino, Christine Paul, Trevor Tyler and Trisha Woods.
The school board workshop and meeting may be viewed through the website, http://www.keysschools.com.