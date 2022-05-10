The Monroe County School Board will meet at Coral Shores on Tuesday, opening with a workshop at 4:30 p.m. to hear public input on the new district strategic plan.
The board heard an update on the first two goals at its last meeting, covering accelerating learning for all students and developing the whole child through healthy and supportive learning environments. Tuesday’s update will cover the second two goals of “recruit, recognize and retain a premier workforce” and “maintain safe environments for all and develop 100% proficiency with safety protocols.”
A slideshow with the presentation lays out the specific goal of maintaining teacher retention rates at 90% or above by the 2024-25 academic year, the rate this school year is 85%; and increasing the number of substitute teachers by 25 per year until 2024-2025. The district has been chronically short of staff, particularly substitutes and paraprofessionals, amid the ongoing affordability crisis in the Florida Keys. The goal would be to have about 350 substitutes by 2024-2025.
Other priorities including expanding the district employee recognition program, identifying housing trends and exploring remote work options. The district is in the midst of working to redevelop its Trumbo property into affordable housing for staff. The slides also show a priority of looking to liaise with the City of Key West and the county to “promote workforce housing policies” such as policy on transient rentals. It also promotes hiring a diverse workforce that is representative of the student body and making competitive pay for teachers a priority.
For the goal of maintaining safe environments for students, the slides highlight an anti-vaping campaign and adding counselors to the middle schools, among other strategies.
The meeting will also include a public hearing on approving new instructional materials for mathematics in grades K-5 through 2026. The board will hear a presentation of the materials Tuesday, followed by a public review of the materials that will run through June 9. After that, “all objections will be aired via public hearing by an unbiased qualified hearing officer” and the board will review and act on recommendations at the June 14 board meeting.