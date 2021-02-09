With fewer than four months left of school this year, the Marathon and Key Largo school improvement plans, as well as board policy updates, student handbook, LGBTQ support guide and tentative school calendars, will be discussed at the Tuesday, Feb. 9, Monroe County School District board meeting at Coral Shores High School.
If school calendars are approved, students will return to school Aug. 12 for the 2021-2022 year and end May 27, then begin and end a day earlier in 2022-2023. The students’ school year has ended before the Memorial Day weekend for the past several years.
School improvement plans for Key Largo School and Marathon Middle and High School will be presented by Dr. David Murphy, the school district’s executive director of assessment and accountability, at 4 p.m. Then, Principal Trisha Woods of Ocean Studies Charter School in Key Largo will share a video of its new school building and share enrollment and other data.
During the “great educational moments,” Katrina Madok, who teaches STEM at Gerald Adam Elementary School, will be honored for being chosen a Florida semifinalist in the science and engineering category for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Science and Math Teaching. Additionally, the Ocean Studies Charter School Construction Committee, namely David Thompson, Nicky Rudolph and Charlie Rodgers, will be honored for its yearlong dedication to construction projects.
The school board workshop and meeting may be viewed online through its website, http://www.keysschools.com.