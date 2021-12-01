During public comment at the Monroe County School District’s Nov. 16 meeting, a concerned citizen took to the podium to describe personal attacks between students that she said are insidious and not being adequately addressed by district leadership.
Stephanie Scuderi said she was moved to speak by recent news coverage of an incident that occurred at Marathon High School in early September in which a student labeled a set of water fountains “white” and “colored” and posted it to the social media platform Snapchat.
The student responsible came forward later and received appropriate consequences, according to district authorities. It was not deemed a hate-related incident since it did not target any one person in particular.
But Scuderi said the water fountain situation was not an isolated incident. She said Snapchat bullying came onto her radar last year when her friend’s child was targeted through the phone application.
“In one classroom, all students except one received a Snapchat with racial slurs about that one student,” she said. “Nothing happened to the offender, it was reported. But the student and family still bear the feelings of shame, disrespect and lack of belonging in a community that they grew up in.”
According to Scuderi, the water fountain incident involves the same offender and what she described as inaction on the bullying front will have consequences.
“Meanness, deliberate acts of unkindness and disrespect, these are actions born solely out of ill will,” Scuderi said.
Scuderi went on to say that “there is a very real perception that matters of this nature are getting swept under the rug,” and said she’d heard from students with concerns about it.
Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford addressed the incident later in the meeting and said at Marathon High School, they are starting a campaign called “We Don’t Talk Like That Here” that seeks to diminish targeted hate speech and bullying.
“I believe that we need this campaign across the district,” Axford said.
The superintendent added that the isolation and disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic “kind of forced people into camps” and created social friction. She said that after another incident at Sugarloaf School last year, she listened to some of the music that is popular with students and found the lyrical content “quite horrific.” She said a standard consequence of two days out of school will be developed for students involved in the type of behavior in question.
Monroe County School Board Chair John Dick said the district cannot lean on COVID as an excuse, and said incidents such as these are “completely unacceptable” and added that “you need to put a stop to it immediately.”
Board member Dr. Sue Woltanski pointed out that, unlike in years past, students now have unprecedented access to technology and social media, meaning even when they’re not in school, they can be targeted by other students.
Woltanski added she was “disappointed to learn about it in the newspaper,” referring to the water fountain incident, and said that it was a significant enough event that the board should have been made aware.
Axford responded that it has been made clear to all school leadership that such incidents need to be reported to the district and board.
Some other speakers during public comment expressed concern over what is being taught in schools, following a recent nationwide trend of ideological battles playing out at small-town school board meetings.
One speaker took issue with the district’s mission statement that trains all students to become responsible “global citizens” and said “based on many recent events in our country it is evident and obvious that students have been taught to hate this nation and all the freedom and opportunity built in its design.” She proposed changing the mission statement to instead to prepare “free, responsible, contributing, constitutionally-informed U.S. citizens.”
Another speaker described herself as a “refugee from California” and said she believes young people “hate the United States.”
She took issue with the book “A People’s History of the United States” that she said is available in Keys schools. She claimed the book’s author, historian Howard Zinn, is “known to be a communist” who teaches U.S. history “from a victim’s point of view.” She said the books given to students should be scrutinized.