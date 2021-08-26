The Monroe County School Board agreed Tuesday, Aug. 24, to keep in place the opt-out policy for students for its mandatory mask regulation, but did direct staff to develop a plan to remove the opt-out and come up with a plan for possible school closures if the COVID-19 spike continues in the Florida Keys.
The board will meet in two weeks, but school board members told The Key West Citizen on Wednesday that they could hold an emergency meeting before then if numbers continue to rise.
Since school started this month, 105 students have tested positive for COVID-19, compared to 286 cases for the entire school year last year, School Superintendent Theresa Axford said.
Of the roughly 8,000 students, about 1,200 parents signed the waiver to have their child opt out of the mask requirement, Axford said. With 382 classrooms, about three students per class have opted out.
Many students whose parents allowed them to opt-out are wearing the masks, but the parents wanted the choice, Axford said of anecdotal information.
One Coral Shores High School parent told The Citizen Wednesday that her child told her that “some kids wear masks and some don’t.”
The same parent said she would like to see everyone wear masks in school “just to be safe for themselves and others.” Another concern for the parent was that when students are put into quarantine this year, they are sent home with homework and classes are not being live-streamed. Other Monroe County parents have been adamant on social media that they are against students being mandated to wear masks.
Several parents spoke at Tuesday’s meeting and were divided on the issue of a mandatory mask ordinance. Palm Beach, Miami-Dade and Broward counties have all implemented mask ordinances that don’t allow children to op-out without medical reasons.
Six of the largest Florida school districts now require masking, covering almost 50% of Florida students. On Tuesday evening, the Orange County School Board joined Duval, Alachua, Broward, Miami-Dade, Hillsborough, Sarasota, Palm Beach and Leon counties in requiring masking in kindergarten though 12th grade schools without non-medical opt-out requirements.
The issue has become political, with Gov. Ron DeSantis threatening to take away the salaries of superintendents and school board members who implement mask requirements.
Bob Eadie, who oversees the Monroe County offices of the Florida Department of Health, addressed the board Tuesday and recommended everyone be masked. Eadie told the board that the Delta variant of the virus can be transmitted from vaccinated to unvaccinated, Eadie said.
“The numbers are concerning,” Eadie said. “This is something we need to be vigilant about. ... We should be doing everything we can to stop the spread.”
School Board Chair John Dick called for more testing in schools and said the federal government needs to fund those testing programs.
District spokeswoman Becky Herrin said Wednesday that it’s difficult to track the number of students currently in quarantine within the district.
“Some people are self-quarantining, some people are quarantining because the health department told them to, and so we really just track people who are out for medical reasons,” Herrin said via email.
State officials have made it so that school districts have to allow parents to opt their child out of having to wear a mask. Some other districts in the state have defied this order, sparking legal battles with the governor.
“Anyone walking around in schools without a mask is concerning for me,” Eadie told The Citizen Wednesday. “I mean, the thing that needs to be done is seeing how we can keep the virus from spreading from one person to the other.”
Eadie said that no children had been hospitalized or died from coronavirus in the Keys.
“It has not been devastating to children, but if you’re one of the ones that’s unlucky and has a serious infection, the numbers don’t mean much to you,” he said.
Two Keys pediatricians, Stan Zuba of Key Largo and Melanie Youschak of Key West, told The Citizen earlier this month that they are also seeing an uptick in the number of patients testing positive. Eadie has said that the new variants of the virus, such as the now-prominent Delta variant, put children more at risk of contracting the illness.