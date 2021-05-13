A scissor stabbing by one student that wounded two other fifth-grade students May 7 at Sugarloaf School has prompted action from both the school and school district.
Monroe County School District Superintendent Theresa Axford said, “The district has provided support for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation and has assisted by following up at the school level with the appropriate opportunities for teaching students anger management skills and methods for avoiding similar incidents in the future.”
Counselors and social workers were made available at the K-8 school in the Lower Keys on Monday and Tuesday, and the School Resource Officer for the county Sheriff’s Office was involved in the investigation of the incident, according to Monroe County School District coordinator of professional development and community relations Amber Acevedo.
A fifth-grader, who is 11, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery (felony level) Tuesday. None of the injuries suffered were reported to be life-threatening.
One injured student, also 11, received six stitches to close the deep laceration on his right forearm near the wrist, which the Sheriff’s Office report noted will “likely leave a permanent scar.” The other student, age 10, received cuts to his leg that did not require stitches.
A report filed by Sheriff’s Office Deputy Warren Brandon indicated there was a verbal altercation that day among the suspect and one of the injured students. The Department of Juvenile Justice booked the suspect student Tuesday afternoon. The mothers of both victims pressed charges, according to the report.
The class, according to the report, was watching a social studies video at the time of the afternoon incident. The boy who was stabbed in the arm was sitting on the floor between two students seated at their desks, and was playing with a heart-shaped pillow covered with sequins. It was a calm, quiet setting until everything changed.
The fifth-grade teacher of the class, Amilia Buchanan, was quoted in the deputy’s report as saying the attacking student “stood up from his desk and lunged” at the victim after coming up from behind him. The victim put up his arms in an attempt to protect himself. The teacher said she yelled for the attacker to cease, and he did so without having to be pulled apart from the victim.
Buchanan said she then used “paper towels to clean up” the victim before sending him to the school clinic with an escort. Buchanan said she questioned the attacker for his reasons and, according to the report, was told, “He just annoys me.” He then added, “I’m just crazy. I have a bad temper.”
The student receiving cuts to his leg “did not require medical attention,” according to his mother, quoted in the deputy’s report. The report also stated that the boy, according to his mother, initially used a sticker over his wound because he was “afraid to come forward to the teacher in class about the incident.”
According to the report, teachers in the school said they did not see that attack, and the mother of the victim was quoted as saying the attacker and her son had argued earlier in the day.
Deputy Brandon noted that he spoke to the class members with an assistant principal as part of his investigation.
It was one of two incidents reported May 7 at Sugarloaf School, where a mother received a text from her 13-year-old daughter saying a male student had addressed her using the “n-word,” according to a report in flkeysnews.com, and that a “racist” message had been written on a chalkboard. The Sheriff’s Office also is involved in that investigation, and counselors and social workers were brought in to aid students.