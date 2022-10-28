With the cost of living continuing to rise every year in the Florida Keys, the United Teachers of Monroe and the Monroe County School District reached a tentative agreement to an additional raise in the salaries for teachers and school-related personnel.

The agreements reached Tuesday, Oct. 25, between the United Teachers of Monroe and the Monroe County School District are a $5,000 increase to the base salary of teachers and a $1.25-per-hour increase for school-related personnel.

