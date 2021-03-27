Full-time in-person learning starts Monday, March 29, for those Monroe County students who have opted to return to the classroom.
Some students will remain on the A/B schedule they have been on this school year, and some will return to the classroom. Area students are returning to classes following Spring Break.
All students should make sure to wear masks while in school or on the bus, Monroe County School District officials stated in a news release.
“We will be continuing to encourage frequent hand washing, sanitizing and social distancing of at least three feet, per the new CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance published on Friday, and more if at all possible,” the release stated.
Those students who were on an A/B schedule can continue on the same schedule they were on before the break, according to the Monroe County School District.
If there is a possibility a student has been exposed to COVID-19 during Spring Break, either through travel or through contact with an infected individual, families are reminded to follow CDC guidance and make sure the student tests negative and/or is appropriately quarantine before returning to school, district officials stated.
All students — those on an A/B schedule and those returning full-time — will receive five full days of instruction and will be expected to be in attendance those five full days, either at home or in-person.
Bus routes will remain the same but may be altered in the future if necessary to ensure safe distancing, district officials said. Lunch schedules will remain the same and will continue to be free of charge through the end of the school year.
“We look forward to seeing our students sitting in classrooms once again,” the district’s release stated. “We will need everyone’s cooperation in making sure we keep our schools safe during this transition and for the rest of the school year.”
Earlier this month, district officials agree to go from the A/B schedule to five days a week after Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran sent Monroe County School District officials a letter saying the district wasn’t complying with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ emergency order and threatened to take away funding.
“The consequences for failing to comply with EO-07 include reverting back to the statutory funding scheme without the benefits of the Emergency Order,” Corcoran said.
Corcoran ordered the school district to confirm it would comply with state orders within 24 hours after the letter was sent and the proposed letter to parents notifying them must be “approved by the Department prior to its release,” he wrote.