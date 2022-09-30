Monroe County schools will reopen Friday, Sept. 30, and Key West International Airport reopened to commercial service on Thursday morning.
Flights from Miami, Charlotte, Atlanta, Newark, Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale and Dallas were all expected to arrive on Thursday, County Airports Director Richard Strickland said.
About 200 homes were still without power as of midday Thursday, but Keys Energy Services crews were actively working to restore power to them, KEYS spokesman Julio Torrado said. KEYS workers were expected power restore to all customers by the end of the day, according to KEYS.
The City of Key West and the Monroe County government are reopening their offices on Friday, and city bus service will also resume Friday. Keys Overnight Temporary Shelter opened Thursday.
Key West residents and business owners are reminded that all storm-related debris needs to be set out as quickly as possible. Debris collection is in high gear to clear the roadways and sidewalks as quickly as possible as residents return to work and school begins again, city spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.
Place debris in the city right-of-way, not on the sidewalk or blocking the roadway, and be sure to keep debris clear of fire hydrants and power poles, Crean said.
Separate vegetative debris from appliances and building debris, Crean said. Household garbage must be put in trash collection bins for regular pickup.
The Port of Key West was scheduled to reopen by the end of Thursday, according to David Ambos of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Key West. Both the Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission plan to do fly-overs Thursday to assess damage to boats.
Flooding could still be an issue in some parts of the Florida Keys on Thursday, but waters should start to recede on Friday.
North Blackwater Drive in Stillwright Point was impassable Thursday morning as storm surge from Hurricane Ian continued to linger in the Key Largo neighborhood were tidal flooding has become increasingly frequent during the past decade.
The City of Marathon City Hall reopened Thursday for business. Employees continue to perform damage assessments and repair minor damage. Residents with special needs, who cannot perform basic repairs or tasks associated with storm recovery, can call the Fire Department at 305-743-5266 or Public Works at 305-743-0033 for help.
Marathon officials ask residents to stop and take pictures of downed trees before beginning any major project. Lot clearing requires a permit, and illegal clearing under the guise of storm damage will be subject to code compliance measures. Starting Friday, the city will begin expedited permitting digitally. In the scope of work, include the words “Hurricane Ian” to identify permits to expedite.
Monroe County Fire Rescue is available to help residents in its service areas in unincorporated Monroe County whose homes experienced damage from Hurricane Ian. Similar to the days following Hurricane Irma, if any resident needs help gaining access to their homes, removing fallen trees or limbs from driveways, putting tarps on roofs, or removing water-damaged appliances out of their homes, Monroe County Fire Rescue staff is available to help.
“We are a tight-knit community who come together to help our neighbors in need in times like this,” said Chief Steve Hudson.
People can call county Fire Rescue Senior Coordinator Mary Moeller at 305-304-0707 to schedule an appointment.
Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District's system is currently under a great deal of stress due to flooding. Crews are working around the clock to keep the system operational, the agency stated Thursday.
"It is very important that customers minimize toilet flushing, and using other water which enters the sewer system. This situation will continue through mid Saturday 10/1/22," the agency stated in a notice Thursday.
There were no reported fatalities of local residents in the storm, but the U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people Wednesday from the water about 2 miles south of Boca Chica after a Cuban migrant ship with nearly 30 people on board sank in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to Customs and Border Patrol.
Earlier, U.S. Border Patrol officers, along with support from Monroe County Sheriff's Office personnel, responded to a migrant landing on Stock Island. Four Cuban migrants were able to swim to shore, but indicated there were at least 23 other individuals on the vessel.
All migrants were brought to Lower Keys Medical Center, suffering from exhaustion and dehydration.
As of Thursday, the incident remained under investigation, according to Customs and Border Protection spokesman Rob Brisley.
Ian caused significant damage to the Lower Keys. Trees and power lines were downed, boats littered the shorelines and nearly 10,000 homes and businesses lost power. The storm caused significant flooding throughout the Florida Keys.
While the storm was thrashing the Keys, the highest recorded wind speed was 97 mph, about 14 mile northwest of Key West, according to the Key West office of the National Weather Service. A speed of 79 mph was recorded at Key West International Airport. A wind speed of 66 mph was recorded in Marathon.
The storm brought 6.7 inches of rain in the Lower Keys and 7.8 inches of rain in Islamorada during a three-day period starting Sept. 26, according to the National Weather Service.