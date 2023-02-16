Monroe County School District Superintendent Theresa Axford, at the Feb. 14 school board meeting in Key West, said the district received a five-year, $8.9 million grant for wellness and crisis intervention in schools from the U.S. Department of Education.

Monroe County School District

In her Superintendent’s Bulletin this month at http://www.keysschools.com, Axford said, “With the number of issues facing students today, school counselors play a vital role in helping our schools meet student needs.”