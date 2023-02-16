Monroe County School District Superintendent Theresa Axford, at the Feb. 14 school board meeting in Key West, said the district received a five-year, $8.9 million grant for wellness and crisis intervention in schools from the U.S. Department of Education.
In her Superintendent’s Bulletin this month at http://www.keysschools.com, Axford said, “With the number of issues facing students today, school counselors play a vital role in helping our schools meet student needs.”
The grant will enable the hiring of more social workers for a total of 15 throughout the district. In their contracts will be financial incentives for remaining with the district. To serve student multicultural needs, the workers will be encouraged to learn an additional language, either Creole or Spanish, with lessons funded by the grant.
Coordinator of Student Support Erin Williams said the Florida Keys need to enhance student wellness. She noted the county’s overall suicide rate is double the state average and alcohol usage is higher than the state average.
Among the wellness program’s goals are increasing support for English Language Learners (ELL), and increasing success of interventions among students needing small group or daily check-ins. It also seeks to decrease the number of threat assessments, crisis interventions and calls to the mobile crisis response team.
A sobering talk on insurance cost estimates followed, but without final numbers. Beverly Anders, executive director of finance and performance, said the district has never made a claim and that may aid the cost factor.
Eileen Abella from Gallagher talked about local and state insurance issues by highlighting unprecedented influences impacting the American marketplace. Risk and storm frequency, cyber threats, global supply chain disruptions, workers compensation as it relates to remote employees, inflation, distracted driving and more factor in pricing.
The Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers noted the third quarter of 2022 marked the 20th consecutive quarter of rate increases. “We had seen signs of stabilization as property rates continued to increase at a decelerating pace,” Abella said. “[But,] Hurricane Ian dashed any hope of that downward trend continuing into 2023. The average estimate of insured losses for Hurricane Ian stands at $60 billion.”
Challenges will continue into 2023. “Large losses have hit reinsurance carriers resulting in increased cost for reinsurers that will be passed on to primary insurers and insureds.”
Additional challenges and obstacles in Florida seem to be increasing on a weekly, even daily basis, Abella said. Furthermore, the geographic location of the Florida Keys puts Monroe Schools in an undesirable or restricted class for property insurers. “The district’s primary property insurer, Everest, has [not] renewed coverage. We have been in a challenging market since 2018; the district’s values have increased 62.7% during this time.
With those facts and more, she offered strategies to mitigate price increases including reducing windstorm limits. Her expectation is the annual cost will come in at $1.46 million. “We have some options to save money [including] looking at varying deductibles,” Abella said.
Director of Accountability and Assessment Melissa Alsobrooks gave an update on the student progression plan. The district altered testing language to include Florida Assessment of Student Thinking and Florida’s Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking standards, as well as updated kindergarten grading to include the standards-based grading scale and language on promotion to fourth-grade student progression plan.
The Monroe County School Board next meets on Feb. 28.