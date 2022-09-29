Stillwright Pt.

North Blackwater Drive in Stillwright Point was impassable Thursday morning as storm surge from Hurricane Ian continued to linger in the Key Largo neighborhood where tidal flooding has become increasingly frequent over the past decade.

 Photo provided by Emilie Caldwell Stewart

Monroe County schools will reopen Friday and Key West International Airport reopened to commercial service on Thursday morning.

Flights from Miami, Charlotte, Atlanta, Newark, Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale and Dallas were all expected to arrive on Thursday, County Airports Director Richard Strickland said.

tohara@keysnews.com