North Blackwater Drive in Stillwright Point was impassable Thursday morning as storm surge from Hurricane Ian continued to linger in the Key Largo neighborhood where tidal flooding has become increasingly frequent over the past decade.
Monroe County schools will reopen Friday and Key West International Airport reopened to commercial service on Thursday morning.
Flights from Miami, Charlotte, Atlanta, Newark, Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale and Dallas were all expected to arrive on Thursday, County Airports Director Richard Strickland said.
About 400 homes were still without power as of Thursday morning, but Keys Energy Services (KEYS) crews were actively working to restore power to them, KEYS CEO Lynne Tejeda said. Tejeda expected power to be restored by the end of the day, she said.
The City of Key West and the Monroe County government are reopening their offices on Friday and city bus service will also resume Friday. Keys Overnight Night Shelter (KOTS) will be open Thursday.
The Port of Key West is scheduled to reopen by the end of Thursday, according to David Ambos of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Key West. Both the Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission plan to do fly-overs Thursday to assessed damage to boats.
Flooding could still be an issue in some parts of the Florida Keys on Thursday, but waters should start to recede on Friday.
As of Thursday morning, Ian was a tropical storm, packing 65 mph winds and moving at 8 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm was on northeast coast of Florida about to enter the Atlantic Ocean.