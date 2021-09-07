For Andy Danylchuk, a love of fishing developed early, and from that, an interest in some of the most unique aquatic ecosystems found in the world.
“It’s very cliche, but fishing has been part of my life for a very long time,” Danylchuk said. “It was one of those things that kept me out of trouble in my formative years. It kept me very appreciative of my surroundings.”
Growing up in Southern Ontario, around the Great Lakes, that was where Danylchuk first discovered that aquatic ecosystems were under large amounts of human pressure from things like pollution and overfishing. Especially in the shallows, Danylchuk found that they were some of the most unique and sensitive aquatic settings.
“What really draws my attention to these flats environments and the species there is that they’re really at the transition between land and sea. These fish are really accessible, they live in these really dynamic environments, but because of that they’re really exposed to human pressures,” he said.
Now, Danylchuk is a conservationist, fish scientist and a professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a Ph.D. from University of Alberta. His work in flats fish research in the Florida Keys and Caribbean has contributed to their conservation efforts over the last 20 years, and for that, he will be honored by the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust at its International Science Symposium and Flat Expo in November. The trust’s mission is to conserve and restore bonefish, tarpon and permit fisheries and habitats through research, stewardship, education and advocacy.
During his years at Trent University and University of Alberta, he began a series of forays to the Caribbean and South Florida in an effort to study the flats habitats of the area. In the later years of his doctoral studies, he moved to the Turks and Caicos Islands and worked for a study abroad program to sink his teeth into tropical flats fishing and research.
“I was self taught in terms of how to cast and all that. The first bonefish I caught was on a fly that I tied myself. After that I was quite hooked on fishing for flat species. I fell in love with the environment and the species. I put on my academic hat and started to ask ‘what do we know about bonefish,’” Danylchuk said.
Danylchuk began to study how bonefish responded to catch and release and human habitat disturbances. Around the year 2000, he began to collaborate with the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust on an acoustic tagging project for fish. At the time, there was little research on the living habits of flats fish species, Danylchuk said.
In 2002, he moved to Eleuthera, Bahamas, to help build a research institute. It turned out to be only a few miles from “some great mangrove creeks and tidal flats,” and he reached out to colleagues to alert them of a research opportunity. Danylchuk said in this time period, from 2002 to 2008, they ramped up the research particularly on bonefish and that the majority, if not all, of the research of best catch and release practices for the species came out of this time. Among those projects was a study funded by the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust that discovered previously unknown mating habits for bonefish. It found that they move offshore to spawn, which led to a number of other studies.
Now that he’s a professor at UMass, the scope of where he’s able to do research has increased to locations such as French Polynesia and the Florida Keys.
The Keys are unique in that, as Danylchuk said, they are the “birthplace of flats fishing.” He is receiving the BTT award with two South Florida anglers who are pioneers in fly fishing: Islamorada’s Sandy Moret and Miami’s Chico Fernandez.
“It’s (the Keys) got an amazing history in terms of the whole flats fishery and that sort of genre of recreational angling,” Danylchuk said. “What’s also important to understand is we kind of put a lot of undue pressure on the things we love. The same place that flats fishing started is also the place where there’s a lot of environmental pressures. There’s water discharge issues into the Florida Bay from the Everglades, there’s habitat issues related to earlier in the evolution of the flats. The way seawalls were made, mangroves were removed, seagrass was disturbed.”
Angling plays a vital role in the economy of the Keys, but humans at the same time, while loving the aquatic environment, put large amounts of pressure on it.
Through his research on fish movements, Danylchuk would like to see efforts by anglers to respect best practices when it comes to handling fish and for the community to think about how natural habitats can be preserved through methods such as reducing the loss of mangroves. Lobbying for improvements in water quality control and adequate fishing protections are other ways to help fish populations stay healthy.
Danylchuk said now that scientists know that tarpon “move between state lines,” sometimes as far north as the Carolinas and Virginia, there needs to be cooperation with interstate protections.
On the status of flats fish species’ health, Danylchuk said there is a “shifting baseline.” Some things seem better and others seem to be getting worse. One aspect is that 20 years ago, he and his colleagues discussed climate change impacts only a little bit, but now it’s “in our face.” Another is that it was discovered that pharmaceuticals are ending up in coastal waters through sewage systems and being ingested by bonefish.
On the upside, though, there is now much more scientific research and understanding available about bonefish and the like, and through that, humans can take science-based approach to protecting these species.