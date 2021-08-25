Stand back Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus, there’s a new disease-carrying mosquito in town.
The blood-sucking pest, Aedes scapularis, is being found in the tri-county area, and with it comes the potential threat of yellow fever, Venezuelan equine encephalitis virus, dog heartworm and other diseases that can wreak havoc on humans or other animals.
Scientists say the presence of this and other less-studied mosquitoes in Florida points to a troubling gap in knowledge for devising effective control strategies.
“It’s a neotropical mosquito most likely from South and Central America through Texas and into the Caribbean,” said University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences entomologist Lawrence E. Reeves.
The larva of this species was first discovered in the Middle Keys in 1945 but has had few detections since then until researchers at the University of Florida discovered it two years ago just north of Monroe County.
“In 2019 we found pretty substantial populations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties,” Reeves said. “We worked to find out exactly where this mosquito is, which is also found in the Keys. It’s a vector for yellow fever and many other pathogens. The threat is that it’s a potential vector for a lot of other diseases.”
In Brazil, it was found to be the primary carrier of canine heartworm.
Aedes scapularis doesn’t have much discretion in what it eats.
While the biting female mosquitoes seemingly prefer human blood meals, they have been found to feed on birds, rodents, reptiles and amphibians. Its broad host range alludes to this species serving as an efficient bridge vector between human and other animal pathogens, Reeves said.
The best defense is dumping standing water around homes.
“Dumping water is helpful. It’s the cheapest defense and it goes the longest way,” Reeves said.
Dumping water also defends against Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus, which are known carriers dengue, Zika, chickungunya and more.
These two species are mostly flat black with bright white markings. Aedes aegypti are quick. They’re more wary and quicker to fly away from any movement.
“Florida is one of the leading states in terms of mosquito control research and the size of active mosquito control districts,” said Yoosook Lee, primary author of the UF/IFAS recently published paper, “Mosquito Control Priorities in Florida – Survey Results from Florida Mosquito Control Districts.”
Despite the state leading in mosquito research, she said there needs to be more collaboration between scientists and pest control agencies.
“We note a need for greater alignment of research priorities between mosquito control and mosquito research needs (in order) to prioritize filling knowledge gaps relating to understudied mosquito species that have been implicated in arbovirus transmission,” she said, referring to insect-transmitted disease. “We hope this is the beginning of the dialog with Florida mosquito control communities and in our interest to building stronger relationship with them to guide vital research and contribute to better public health outcomes for Floridians.”
More work on basic science questions is needed to devise more effective surveillance and control strategies, she said.
Reeves agrees with Lee.
“There hasn’t been too much centralization, which makes it difficult to collect [mosquito] data across the state,” he said. “There has been more recent effort to centralize the data. We know very little about mosquitoes and very little about known pathogens. We have 89 mosquito species in the state. A relatively good proportion, roughly 10%, are from elsewhere, likely brought in from travel. We will likely continue to get more species getting into the state.”
Of the state’s mosquito control districts, only 44% responded in the UF survey, which did not include the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District, Lee said.
“We’re working on species that are likely unnamed that haven’t been described by science yet,” Reeves said. “We are seeing Old World species being found in Cuba and the Dominican Republic. It’s a matter of time before they are here in Florida as well. We need to keep learning about mosquitoes.”
He said a native mosquito species, Uranotaenia sapphirine, which feeds from a different range of animals, was only recently discovered.
“A couple years ago, we found it only feeds on worms and leaches or invertebrate hosts,” Reeves said. “It was never known about until 2018. And, they’re probably more studies more so here in the state than anywhere else in the world. It’s questionable whether or not Florida would be habitable without mosquito control. We are learning new things all the time.”
The next steps for research on Aedes scapularis is to continue to work with local mosquito control districts to incorporate new observations of this species into updated models.
“This information will provide valuable insight into potential risks associated with Aedes scapularis while also providing important information about potential outcomes for additional mosquito species introductions,” Reeves said.
“We have a long way to go before we have a strong understanding of mosquitoes in our state. Hopefully this paper spurs interest in mosquitoes throughout the state.”