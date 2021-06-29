Scientists have studied the effects of Everglades restoration efforts on the American crocodile, the once endangered, now threatened, flagship indicator species of the South Florida wetlands.
The study led by University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Croc Docs reveals that increased salinity levels in the waters inhabited by crocodiles influences their health, breeding behavior and survival.
Considered a key wildlife indicator, American crocodiles provide insight as to whether water restoration efforts that began as part of a $14.8 billion Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan are bringing back more natural conditions to the Everglades, which have experienced decades of freshwater diversion due to development and flood control.
CERP objectives for Florida Bay are to reduce the number of hypersaline events that occur annually in the historically brackish estuary.
The study is based upon population trends over the last 38 years from 1978 to 2015 in response to changes in the Everglades.
“Crocodiles may look burly and resilient, and we think of them as ancient dinosaurs, but they are vulnerable to changes in the environment, including human-caused changes to their natural ecosystem,” said Venetia Briggs-Gonzalez, a research biologist who works at the Croc Docs Laboratory at the UF/IFAS Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.
Briggs-Gonzalez is also the lead author of “American Crocodiles as restoration bioindicators in the Florida Everglades,” a study published last month.
“As designated bio-indicator species telling us how restoration efforts in the Everglades are performing, our results show that hypersaline conditions in the waterways they live, breed and navigate negatively affect how a crocodile is doing in its environment. Where a crocodile is captured matters to its overall body condition, how fast it can grow and ultimately to its survival,” Briggs-Gonzalez said.
Throughout the study, researchers estimated the species’ annual survival and evaluated efforts to restore more historic hydrologic conditions in an area spanning 341 miles including northeast Florida Bay, Crocodile Lake National Wildlife Refuge and Flamingo area in the Everglades National Park.
Scientists conducted 10,040 crocodile capture-and-release events with 9,040, or more than 90%, of captures as hatchlings to measure growth, survival and body condition.
The number of crocodiles captured annually ranged from four crocodiles in 1981 to a maximum of 1,425 in 2015. The oldest recaptured crocodile was 22 years old.
The study used recorded salinity levels from nearby monitoring stations where crocodiles were in their natural habitats whether in freshwater estuaries, brackish waterways or in seawater along the coastal shoreline.
“Overall, there is a good sign of improvement, and they are doing better here than in other parts of the world in their range,” Briggs-Gonzalez said. “However, with increased freshwater flow and lower salinity, we expect to see further improvement in crocodile growth, body condition and survival.”
Among the study’s critical findings is how American crocodiles have shifted their traditional nesting locations to avoid areas of high salinity.
Scientists found there were areas of high salinity mostly concentrated in northeast Florida Bay, where water has been diverted to accommodate development.
Poor nursery habitat was found in northeast Florida Bay due to diversion of freshwater from Taylor Slough to the C-111 Canal. The completed C-111 Spreader Canal restoration project is expected to restore a more natural water flow to Taylor Slough and to estuaries in the area.
“With increased hypersalinity exposure, crocodiles were likely to be more osmotically-stressed than those at low- salinity conditions, which translates into reduced growth and reductions in [body] mass,” the study says.
High salinity isn’t the only danger crocodiles face.
“In more recent years, there has been an increased threat of nest and hatchling predation by both Burmese pythons and Argentine black and white tegus as they have encroached on crocodile nesting sites,” the study says.
As a large, long-lived reptile that demonstrates relatively slow body growth, the American crocodile may express differential responses to ecological and environmental stressors at various life stages due to biological and physiological differences characteristic of each life-stage.
“Historically, crocodile nesting occurred in Crocodile Lake National Wildlife Refuge and in northeast Florida Bay within Everglades National Park with no known nesting in Cape Sable or Flamingo area until a canal was plugged in 1986 and the first nest was discovered the following morning,” Gonzalez-Briggs said.
Since then, the majority of nesting in the park has moved to Cape Sable and Flamingo areas. The study reports that nests in northeast Florida Bay are increasing at a slower rate.
“High salinity is not good for wildlife, especially those that require freshwater,” Briggs-Gonzalez said. “Now they have to endure salty water and crocodile babies need fresh water to survive. High salinity threatens a crocodile’s growth and body condition too. It is a cascading effect that has an impact on all aspects of their lives.”
“Crocodiles show us that fresh water does matter,” she said. “How much and when matters because it affects their survival. It’s not just whether they are going to live or die, but how healthy will they be over their lifetime. By getting the water right in the Everglades, everything else will fall into place.”
Survival and growth of a crocodile are long-term measures, whereas body condition is a short-term measure. With continued monitoring by the Croc Docs, forthcoming data will illustrate crocodile progress in the Everglades.