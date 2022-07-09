The group that proposed a series of restrictions on cruise ships calling on Key West’s ports has filed a complaint with state officials alleging the operators of Pier B failed to report $75 million in revenue as part of its lease agreement with the state.
The complaint, filed Key West Committee for Safer Cleaner Ships, comes the same week that the state Department of Environmental Protection granted the operators of Pier B a Temporary Use Agreement “temporarily expanding the lease boundaries to the north and west to ensure ships are not obstructing the entrance to Truman Harbor,” DEP spokeswoman Alexandra Kutcha said.
DEP added about 50 feet to accommodate the width of the ship and about 42 feet for the length of the ship.
The Temporary Use Agreement comes after Safer, Cleaner Ships, residents, the city and the U.S. Navy all filed complaints with DEP about cruise ships in Key West exceeding the maximum length and/or width boundaries of the state submerged-land lease.
“The department recognizes that the waterward edge of the original lease boundary was established years before the larger ships were calling to the port, and it has been working with Pier B Development Corporation (the lessee) to bring the site into compliance,” Kutcha said in statement on Thursday. “While a long-term solution is sought, DEP has issued Pier B a year-long TUA (Temporary Use Agreement), temporarily expanding the lease boundaries to the north and west to ensure ships are not obstructing the entrance to Truman Harbor.
“DEP will continue to monitor the situation and will address any activities that cause impacts to environmental resources or water quality through our enforcement process.”
Safer Cleaner Ships questioned if a formal environmental study or review and whether an environmental impact statement was conducted before the Temporary Use Agreement was granted.
“It’s appalling,” said Arlo Haskell, treasurer of Safer Cleaner Ships. “It’s really shady.”
The Keys Citizen sent Kutcha an email Friday asking if the DEP had conducted any review or environmental assessments before granting the TUA, but she did not respond as of deadline on Friday.
Mark Walsh, of the Pier B Corp., issued a statement on Friday about the new TUA stating: “All of the ships that are scheduled at Pier B in 2022 are no bigger than any of the ships in the past.”
On Thursday, Safer Cleaner Ships sent DEP Assistant Director of District Management, Compliance Assurance Program Jennifer Carpenter a complaint alleging that the Pier B Development Corp. filed at least 15 false financial reports to the State of Florida in connection with the cruise port it operates on a state sovereign submerged-lands lease and has hidden more than $75 million in income from the state, dating to 2005. Since submerged-lands lease fees are calculated based on a percentage of annual gross income earned on the parcel, 6% plus relevant taxes, it appears that Pier B’s falsification of annual reports has deprived the people of Florida of at least $4.5 million, the complaint stated.
Evidence of Pier B’s false financial reporting was gleaned from public documents produced by the City of Key West, the complaint stated. The Pier B cruise port is operated under a revenue-sharing agreement with the City (“Declaration of Covenants, Conditions, and Restrictions,” City of Key West Resolution #93-405). Under the terms of the agreement, Pier B Development Corp. receives 75% of the total disembarkation revenues from the operation of the cruise port, and the city receives the remaining 25%. The city reports the actual revenue it receives from its 25% share each year as part of its published budget. Thus, the 25% share can be multiplied by a factor of 4 to find the total (100%) disembarkation revenue. The information came from city budgets, the complaint stated.
“For example, during the city’s 2019-20 fiscal year (Oct. 1, 2019–Sept. 30, 2020), the city reported $808,909 from its 25% share of the Pier B disembarkation revenue,” the complaint stated. “Multiplying by four shows total disembarkation revenue at Pier B of $3,235,636. However, Pier B reported only $353,142, or approximately 10% of the actual amount earned from disembarkation revenues, in its annual revenue reports to the state. The city reported revenues separately for each of the three cruise ports within the Port of Key West, so it does not appear possible that revenues were mistakenly attributed to Pier B.”
DEP “received this complaint and is currently investigating it,” Kutcha said.
“The department is committed to conducting a diligent investigation and any identified non-compliance will be addressed appropriately through our enforcement process,” Kutcha said.
“All required payments from Pier B are up-to-date,” Mark Walsh responded Friday.