Since 2000, a group of Floridians have gathered on Virginia Key in Miami for an arduous kayak journey of 175 miles to Key West to raise money for cancer research and treatment at the University of Miami.
Paddlers don’t have to do the entire journey, but Marathon’s Suzy Curry has done the Keys portion for the past seven years and paddled the entire stretch once in 2017. The week-long journey is not for the faint of heart.
“I’m going to be truthful, you don’t do this for your health. This is a grueling trip,” Curry said.
The waves can be rough, the wind isn’t always cooperative and at times is against you, and the paddling starts at 5:30 to 6 a.m. and ends at 7 or 8 at night. But Curry said her team of kayakers are “like family” when they gather annually.
Every one of them has been affected in some way by cancer, whether they are survivors themselves, as Curry is, or if they have lost a family member or close friend.
The charity was started by Steve O’Brien, who lost his mother to cancer in 1999. Deeply affected by her passing, he and a “rag-tag group of sea-hippie friends” started raising money by paddling from Miami to Key West, according to the Castaways Against Cancer website.
Curry said O’Brien was not able to make the trip this year, but many others have gathered donations from friends, family and local businesses to sponsor the trip.
They average about 23 miles per day. Speaking from Sugarloaf Lodge (who is a sponsor) on Thursday, June 17, Curry was one day away from completing the journey. She only had 18 miles left to go Friday, the shortest day. To her, the “sea-hippie” moniker rings true even among today’s participants.
“Yes, I’m an old hippie. I moved to the Keys in the 1970s,” Curry said.
She added the team consists of different people from all walks of life. There are five teachers, some Boy Scout leaders, an accountant and one paddler is an employee of Southwest Airlines.
“Cancer knows no racial bias or economic bias,” Curry said. “We’re all different types of people and all have different personalities. We all want to stop this terrible disease.”
This year, they have raised more than $163,000, which is matched by the university. In total, Castaways Against Cancer has raised more than $1.2 million in its 21-year history.
Curry said Saturday was a good day of paddling but Sunday, the wind changed and was “absolutely wicked” because of heavy winds and waves. This continued through Monday before settling down Tuesday. Since then, Curry reported fairly favorable conditions.
Paddling can take place as far as 2 miles out from land, or as close as a few dozen yards and varies between ocean and bay side. The first night, paddlers camp out in Biscayne Bay. From there they stay in set destinations of hotels or other lodging.
In addition to the physical rigor, the trip can be emotionally taxing for some. Curry described one man whose father died of cancer the week before the trip a few years ago; his funeral was held the day before the trip left.
“Imagine how emotional that trip was,” she said.
To learn more about the group, visit http://www.castawaysagainstcancer.com.