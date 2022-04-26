Lights out, as the time has again come for one of the more spectacular natural events in Florida and the Florida Keys — sea turtle nesting season.
This time of year is when these gentle ocean creatures crawl up out of the sea to deposit their eggs in the sand.
“It is off and running,” said Harry Appel, the current president of Save-A-Turtle of the Florida Keys.
Local and state officials and turtle advocates remind residents and visitors to keep the lights out near the beaches so that turtles can lay their eggs in peace and the hatchlings can find their way safely to the water.
Anyone living near the beach turn off the outdoor lighting and close the shades or curtains and if at all possible. If the lights cannot be completely doused, try shielding them so that they don’t shine toward the beach. Baby turtles are drawn to light after they hatch from their sandy nests. Porch lights can be fatal to these hatchlings.
It is not uncommon for disoriented hatchlings to make their way into backyards and onto local roads because of man-made artificial light sources.
Key West’s beaches are closed to the public each night at 11 p.m., and this time of year, it is vital that people heed the law, City of Key West spokeswoman Alyson Crean said. Turtle nesting season is April 15 through Oct. 31.
The organization Save-A-Turtle has, in past years, seen evidence that females have crawled up on the beach and returned to the water without laying any eggs. Turtle watchers suspect these “false crawls” may be the result of human interference.
Although it’s tempting to try and witness this rare and wonderful aspect of our ocean environment, it’s not worth the consequences. Nesting beaches have diminished as development has increased over the past several decades. It’s crucial that we do all we can to ensure safe nesting beaches in Key West, Crean said.
Any lighting can misdirect and disturb nesting sea turtles and their hatchlings, leading them away from the ocean and toward potential danger, so beachgoers should avoid using flashlights or cellphones on the beach at night. Anyone living along or visiting Florida beaches can do their part by turning out lights or closing curtains after dark to ensure nesting turtles are not disturbed as they come ashore, and hatchlings will not become disoriented when they emerge from their nests. If lighting could still be visible from the beach, be sure it is long, low and shielded.
The biggest producers of nests and eggs in the Florida Keys are Long Beach on Big Pine Key, Sea Oats Beach in Islamorada and Coco Plum Beach in Marathon, according to Appel. Mostly loggerhead turtles nest on Keys’ beaches, but there are have been hybrid loggerhead/green turtle nests in the Keys.
Trash and other obstacles can also prevent sea turtle hatchlings from reaching the water once they emerge from their nests. Food scraps attract predators, such as raccoons and crows, that can prey on sea turtle hatchlings, shorebird eggs and chicks. Litter on beaches can entangle sea turtles, birds and other wildlife. Beachgoers can help our native wildlife by properly disposing of all trash, filling in human-made holes in the sand, and removing boats, beach toys and furniture from the beach before sunset, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Fishing line can be deadly to sea turtles, waterbirds and other wildlife, so be sure to dispose of it properly. To find a monofilament recycling station near you, visit mrrp.MyFWC.com.
Around the same time as turtle nesting season, many shorebird and seabird species nest directly on beaches across the state where their eggs and chicks are well camouflaged in the sand. Colonies of wading birds, such as herons, will typically nest on mangrove islands off the coast, according to the FWC.
For information about nesting sea turtles and how you can help, visit http://www.MyFWC.com/SeaTurtle or see the FWC’s “Be a Beach Hero” brochure. Other ways to help sea turtles include reporting those that are sick, injured, entangled or dead to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).
In sad sea turtle news, “Bubble Butt,” the iconic Keys sea turtle died from medical complications on Saturday at the age of approximately 35, “but his larger-than-life persona will not be forgotten,” Marathon Turtle Hospital Manager Bette Zirkelbach said.
Bubble Butt, a male green sea turtle, survived a boat strike injury in the Florida Keys in 1989 and was rehabilitated and given a forever home at the Turtle Hospital. The famous marine turtle is best known for his positive buoyancy disorder, designated as “bubble butt” syndrome, his namesake.
Bubble Butt lived in a 160,000-gallon natural tidal pool at the Turtle Hospital since March 23, 1989, Zirkelbach said.
“Bubble Butt took his job as king of the tidal pool and sea turtle ambassador extraordinaire seriously,” Zirkelbach said. “He never missed an opportunity to surface and greet guests. Bubble Butt loved romaine lettuce, green peppers and especially enjoyed the squid he was fed with his vitamin supplements. His love of food and attention was only surpassed by his love for the “ladies” in the tidal pool. Bubble Butt would show them affection that earned him his own 30,000-gallon tank during sea turtle mating season.”
Bubble Butt was the longest resident sea turtle at the Turtle Hospital and the first sea turtle to be fitted with weights fiberglassed to his shell to compensate for his positive buoyancy disorder. Turtle Hospital founders Richie Moretti and Tina Brown will always hold Bubble Butt near and dear to their hearts and will remember fondly how he inspired them to do creative fiberglass shell repair that lasted his 33-plus years at the Turtle Hospital, Zirkelbach said.