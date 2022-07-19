The Marathon Turtle Hospital released one sea turtle, fitted with a tracking device, on Friday and will release another sea turtle on Thursday, July 21.
Hospital personnel released a juvenile green sea turtle a Keys beach Friday, July 15, that was rehabilitated and fitted with a satellite-tracking transmitter, as part of the 15th annual Tour de Turtles, a marathon-like “race” that follows the long-distance migration of sea turtles during three months.
The educational outreach program is organized annually by the Sea Turtle Conservancy to raise awareness about sea turtles and threats to their survival.
“Tortie,” named by her rescuers, is swimming to raise awareness about her affliction. She was found Dec. 1, 2021, unable to dive and suffering from fibropapillomatosis — a debilitating tumor-causing disease that develops from a herpes-like virus that affects sea turtle species around the world, according to the Turtle Hospital.
After Tortie’s tumors were removed, following multiple surgeries, the turtle’s recovery included broad-spectrum antibiotics, fluids, vitamins and a diet of mixed seafood and greens. Tortie weighed approximately 25 pounds on Friday morning.
“One sea turtle can make a difference, not only going back to the ocean and having baby sea turtles, but the bigger reach is helping people to care about sea turtles and our oceans,” said Bette Zirkelbach, general manager of the Turtle Hospital.
Hundreds of spectators broke out in delighted applause when Tortie swam away from Marathon’s Sombrero Beach into the Atlantic Ocean on Friday morning.
Starting Aug. 1, online monitoring will be available at http://www.TourDeTurtles.org for Tortie and another 11 released hard-shell turtles, through Oct. 31.
“In addition to the educational aspect of the Tour de Turtles, we’re also learning about where these turtles are going and then be able to look and see if there are any threats that the turtles face in these areas,” said Dan Evans, senior research biologist with the Sea Turtle Conservancy.
The Turtle Hospital will release “Papa,” a 175-pound adult male loggerhead sea turtle rescued offshore of Marathon on July 13 with help from the U.S. Coast Guard Marathon Station at 8 a.m. on Thursday at Sombrero Beach in Marathon.
Papa was inadvertently hooked by a recreational fisherman. He was treated at the Turtle Hospital for the wound.
Papa has also been fitted with a transmitter satellite tag at the Turtle Hospital as part of Sea Turtle Conservancy’s Tour de Turtles program. Tour de Turtles is a fun, educational journey through science, research and geography of sea turtle migration using satellite telemetry.
The Turtle Hospital ambulance will arrive with Papa at 7:45 a.m. and release will be promptly at 8 a.m.
The Turtle Hospital in the Florida Keys has been rescuing, rehabilitating and returning sea turtles to the wild for 35 years.