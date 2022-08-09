The Coast Guard, on Monday, continued to search for five Cuban migrants who attempted to make it to the Florida Keys, but their vessel overturned.

In a two day period last week, Border Patrol agents and its partners responded to 16 migrant landings in Florida and detained 263 migrants, which included a large group of Haitian migrants who attempted to smuggle themselves into the country in a rustic sailboat. All of the events involved makeshift, overloaded vessels, according to Customs and Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar.

