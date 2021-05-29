The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies continued searching Friday for 10 people missing after a vessel with Cuban national migrants capsized Wednesday evening 16 miles south of Key West.
Capt. Adam Chamie, commander of Sector Key West, said there was reason to believe those 10 could still be alive at a Friday afternoon news conference at the Key West Station.
“We’re still searching for what we believe to be 10 adult males,” said Chamie. “This is a day-and-night revolution around the clock. We have aircraft (planes and helicopters) that are on the scene as well. We have not made any decision to stop searching. As long as search conditions remain favorable, and we still believe that the survivors are alive, which I do right now, we’re going to continue to search.
“Every search-and-rescue case is different. It depends upon the sea state, how long they’ve been out there at sea, whether or not they might be wearing life jackets. There are a lot of factors that go into our search efforts. We believe that the vessel capsized sometime on Wednesday, we got word on Thursday, and roughly right now we’re working on over 24 hours of searching. But it is still possible. They could still be out there on top of the water, treading water. So, we’re going to continue the search.”
Chamie later added that water temperature and health conditions are other factors considered for survival potential.
“So, in this case, while it certainly has been a long time on the water,” said Chamie, “many of us could imagine the challenges and trying to tread water for many hours, including overnight, is difficult. (But) it is physically possible.”
According to the Coast Guard, two people died and eight people were rescued on Thursday, in efforts that included the U.S. Coast Guard cutters Kathleen Moore, home-ported in Key West, and Resolute, home-ported in St. Petersburg, as well as Coast Guard helicopters from Key West, Miami and Clearwater, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The Resolute, a 210-foot cutter, was on a scheduled patrol of the Florida Straits when the perilous situation was detected.
“Our lookout on that cutter spotted what appeared to be people waving their arms and struggling to stay afloat,” said Chamie. “It was spotted, we got on the scene, and confirmed there were indeed people who had been lost at sea. ... Right now we estimate there were a total of 20 people on the voyage. Two, unfortunately, did not make it and are deceased.”
The Resolute rescued the eight, while a 45-foot medium response boat from the Key West Station recovered the two bodies and brought them to shore.
“It is a difficult mission when you see people struggling to stay above water,” said Chamie. “But they’re in good physical shape. So, as far as the demeanor of our crew, our Coast Guard men and women are very professional, very focused. They made effort to try and save their lives.”
The survivors reported they left Puerto de Mariel, Cuba on Sunday and capsized sometime Wednesday evening.
“The eight people are being cared for,” said Chamie. “We provide food to them. We provide blankets. We allow them to rest. We have a health services technician on board who can provide basic medical needs. So, we’re going to take care of them on the cutter while we continue to search.”
Authorities weren’t able to determine what type of vessel the migrants used as it was not found in the area where they were discovered.
Chamie was asked about providing information for families that believe they might have a relative involved in the mishap.
He responded: “Right now we would just ask that if they believe their family members were onboard the vessel or could be on another vessel, whatever the case might be, please be patient with us. We want to be able to devote all of our energy and resources into looking for possible survivors. As soon as we either find them or decide that it’s not possible to search longer, then we’ll be able to step back and devote our energy on that ship, figuring out who’s on board and who they might be related to.”
The Coast Guard asks any boaters in the area to watch for the missing migrants and to contact Sector Key West at 305-292-8727 with any information.
Staff writers Steve Kornacki and Chris Seymour contributed to this report.