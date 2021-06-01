The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for 10 missing Cuban migrants approximately 16 miles south of Key West, pending the development of new information.
Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, Customs and Border Protection and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission air and surface asset personnel conducted multiple search patterns for more than 123 hours. These searches covered approximately 8,864 square miles, which is almost the size of New Hampshire. The search ended Saturday, May 29.
While on routine patrol, the Coast Guard Cutter Resolute crew spotted multiple people in the water and alerted Sector Key West watchstanders on May 27, at approximately 1 p.m. The eight survivors reported they left Puerto de Mariel, Cuba on May 23 and capsized sometime during the evening of May 26 and that there were still 10 people missing in the water. Two people were recovered deceased.
“The Coast Guard, partner Department of Defense and local agency crews searched continuously the past three days to locate the missing 10 people,” said Capt. Adam Chamie, Commander of Sector Key West. “The decision to suspend a search is always difficult and is made after careful consideration of all the facts. Our deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones impacted by this tragedy.”