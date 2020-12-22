The search by multiple agencies for a kayaker missing since Friday was called off Sunday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The kayaker, identified as 39-year-old Licheng Fang of Santa Clara County, California, was reported missing around 9 a.m. Friday morning, having last been seen between 7 and 8 p.m. Thursday near the Stock Island Yacht Club and Marina. His girlfriend, who reported Fang missing, said he left for a short solo kayak trip Thursday night and did not return.
Coast Guard Sector Key West, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission crews launched air and land searches Friday morning.
“Our air and surface assets immediately started searching, they were searching all weekend,” USCG Commander Rick Armstrong said Monday morning on U.S. 1 Radio. “We had assets from Station Key West, aircraft from Station Miami as well as Air Station Clearwater come down here and participate in this search. We also, obviously, had FWC and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office assisted with some shore-side searches.”
Armstrong said Naval Air Station Key West also took part in the effort to locate the missing man.
“We had a Herculean effort here” Armstrong said. “Unfortunately, we still have not found Licheny Fang, and we ended up making that difficult decision last night (Sunday) to suspend the active search. It’s never an easy decsion for us.”
Fang was last seen on a 12-foot, blue/white, double-seated Perception Tribe kayak. He was wearing a white shirt and gray shorts. Fang is 5-foot-8 and of medium build. Fang does not have his cellphone with him.
Anyone with information regarding Fang should call 911 or contact the U.S. Coast Guard on VHF Channel 16 or at 305-292-8727.
On Thursday, the Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton crew rescued two people after their vessel became disabled approximately 20 miles off Dry Tortugas National Park.
Rescued were Patrick and Michael Cusick.
The wife of one of the men called Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders reporting her husband left on a 25-foot vessel for Dry Tortugas National Park from Cudjoe Key on Tuesday and were to return Wednesday.
An Air Station Miami HC-144 airplane rescue crew located the overdue vessel, and the Charles Sexton crew arrived on scene to find the vessel owner was experiencing symptoms of seasickness and dehydration.
“The men were rescued because they told someone where they were going and when they were supposed to be back,” said Chief Petty Officer Luis Garcia, operations unit, Sector Key West. “The men also fired off flares when they saw the plane, which ensured we’d find them quickly.”
The vessel had broken down between 11 a.m. and noon Wednesday. It was towed back by commercial salvage.